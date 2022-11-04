Saturday's college football capsules

West Virginia (3-5) at Iowa State (3-5)

Basics: 2:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

Online/radio: ESPN-Plus; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: Iowa State and West Virginia meet with each needing three wins to achieve bowl eligibility. Each team has four chances left to get them. The Cyclones have been to five straight bowls. The Mountaineers have been to two in a row. West Virginia is averaging 34 points per game and is the highest-scoring Bowl Subdivision team with a losing record. Iowa State’s five-game skid is its longest since 2016 — coach Matt Campbell’s first year. West Virginia QB JT Daniels bounced back from a horrid game against Texas Tech to throw for 275 yards and two touchdowns against Big 12-leading TCU. More pressure falls on him this week with the loss of RB C.J. Donaldson Jr. to a season-ending leg injury. He'll be going against a Cyclones defense allowing a Big 12-best 180 yards per game through the air.

Michigan State (3-5) at Illinois (7-1)

Basics: 2:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign

TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM); WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: Illinois is within reach of its first-ever Big Ten West title after completing its first undefeated October since 2001 and has outscored its opponents 175-43 during a six-game winning streak. Michigan State arrives in Champaign fresh off a humiliating, 29-7 loss at rival Michigan, which steamrolled into a national storyline after Spartan players got into a postgame fight with Wolverine players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Illinois back Chase Brown might be licking his chops thinking about this Spartan defense. The only Illinois opponent worse against the run than the No. 97 Michigan State defense (168.6 yards per game) is Nebraska (190.1 yards per game). Illinois is nearing a sellout and is expecting its largest crowd since a 2016 game against North Carolina drew 60,670 fans to Memorial Stadium.

South Dakota St. (8-1) at Northern Iowa (5-4)

Basics:4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Stream/radio: ESPN-Plus;KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: UNI welcomes the top-ranked team in FCS to town. The Panthers are coming off their first top-20 win of the season with a 37-36 win over Southern Illinois. Quarterback Theo Day had a career-high five passing touchdowns against SIU, which helped earn him College Football Performance's Co-FCS National Performer of the Week honors. South Dakota State's 23-21 road win over reigning FCS national champions North Dakota State on Oct. 15 pushed the Jackrabbits to the top of the rankings. SDSU's only loss came in the season opener, a 7-3 setback to Iowa. The Jackrabbits are second in the FCS in total defense at 260.8 yards per game.

Carthage (2-6) at Augustana (5-3)

Basics: 1 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island

Series: Augustana has won two straight meetings over Carthage to increase its lead in the all-time set to 67-18-4. Augie rolled up 526 yards offense in last year’s 42-14 road victory over the Firebirds. Augie comes in with a 4-3 CCIW mark, Carthage is 2-5.

Storylines: This is senior day on the Augustana campus and the Vikings (4-3 CCIW) will recognize 29 seniors and one fifth-year player – by far the largest senior class in coach Steve Bell’s eight-year tenure. … The Vikings are looking to secure a winning record for the season with a victory on Saturday. … Augie junior RB Ty Rivelli is averaging 9.8 points per game, which is tied for 22nd best in the country. … After missing last week with injuries, WR Ian Gorken, OL Jacob Uhlmann and DB Nick Harper – all seniors – are expected to be back on Saturday. … Carthage junior LB Chris DiVito leads all Div. III in tackles, averaging 12.9 per game. … Carthage’s two league wins are over winless Elmhurst (57-21) and North Park (33-14). … The Firebirds have lost three straight, being outscored 173-38 in those contests in which they have given up at least 55 points in each. … Carthage QB Cristian Beltran throws for roughly 135 yards per game, having completed 75 of 146 passes with 5 interceptions and 9 TDS. He only has three receivers with double-digit catches, led by Alex Jarvis (with team highs of 36 catches for 494 yards). Sylvere Campbell leads Carthage with 6 TD catches. … Carthage averages 19.6 points per game and allows 43.6. The Firebirds average 321.9 yards per game (94.3 rush, 227.6 pass) and allow 498.6 (185.9 rush, 312.7 passing). … Augie is averaging 39.4 points per game and allowing 28.8 points per contest. The Vikings average 396.9 yards offense per game (145.1 rushing, 251.8 passing) and allow 386.9 yards per game (160.6 rush, 226.3 pass).

Coach Steve Bell: “My message for them this week is that there’s a sense of urgency and a level of expectation. Being able to have the total commitment throughout the week to show up on Saturday and play our bets football. We haven’t put one together yet (playing best on offense, defense and special teams in the same game). Hopefully that encouraging – or discouraging where we have not put one together where we have played all three phases well.”

Up next: The Vikings close out the season with a daunting task, taking on nationally No. 1-ranked North Central (8-0, 7-0 CCIW, at Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday). Next Saturday’s game at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

St. Ambrose (2-6) at St. Xavier (7-2)

Basics: 1 p.m., at Bruce R. Deaton Memorial Field, Chicago

Radio/live stream: KALA (106.5 FM) … through SAU website (saubees.com)

Series: St. Xavier leads the all-time series over SAU 12-9 with four wins in the last five meetings. After SAU’s 17-10 win in 2020, the Cougars took last year’s meeting 40-13.

Storylines: St. Ambrose (2-3 Midwest League) is stuck in the midst of a three-game losing streak and breaking it against the nationally 11th-ranked Cougars will be a daunting task. SXU, tied for the MSFA Midwest League lead with St. Francis (Ill.) at 5-0, has rattled off seven straight wins after opening with losses to University of Indianapolis (57-0) and St. Thomas University (31-10). … The Cougars have given up just six points in each of their last two wins (over Trinity International and Judson). … SAU coach Vince Fillipp reports that freshman QB Joey Sprinkle has been cleared to play after a broken arm in the season opener. The plan, however, is to have him back up junior Tom Casey (120-201-5, 1,467 yards, 20 TDs) and keep his eligibility for a redshirt season. … Fillipp also said that a few younger guys who have helped the JV team to an undefeated season may get varsity action. … SAU sophomore RB Kaden King is averaging 85.4 yards rushing per game, which is ranked 18th among NAIA players. … SXU’s Justin Pringle is 19th in the country in all-purpose yards, averaging 122.9 per game (630 receiving, 137 punt returns and 305 kickoff returns). … SAU averages 26.9 points per game and allows 28.0. The Fighting Bees average 333.1 yards offense per game (145.5 rush, 187.6 pass) and allow 362.6 yards per game (153.4 rush, 209.3 pass). … SXU averages 23.9 points per game and allows 20.4. The Cougars average 288.8 yards per game (79.9 rush, 208.9 pass) and allow 300.1 yards per game (104.9 rush, 195.2 pass).

SAU coach Vince Fillipp: “St. X week is a big week for us. In my opinion this has always been a big rivalry, our biggest rival when I was playing and always had implications of conference championships and playoffs and we’re trying to make sure our guys understand the history of this game. … I think they understand that this week is a little bit different than most weeks, which is the goal. … They don’t really do anything that wows you, but they execute at a high level and don’t beat themselves. They are really physical, especially on defense.”

Up next: SAU closes out the season with next Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game at Brady Street Stadium against Missouri Baptist (3-6, 1-4 Midwest League; at Judson on Saturday) in another MSFA Midwest League game.