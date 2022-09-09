Saturday's college football capsules

Virginia (1-0) at Illinois (1-1)

Basics: 3 p.m. Memorial Stadium, Champaign

TV/radio: ESPNU; WFXN (1230 AM)

Storylines: Virginia brushed off a slow start against FCS opponent Richmond to win 34-17 last week. Illinois tries to rebound after blowing a late lead in a 23-20 loss at Indiana. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns against Illinois last year, and last week he became Virginia's all-time leader in total offense as he threw for more than 200 yards and ran for more than 100 against Richmond. Illinois gave up 330 passing yards to Indiana. Chase Brown became the first Illinois running back since at least 1942 to rush for 150 yards in back-to-back games to start a season. He's averaging 6.4 yards per carry through two games.

Northern Iowa (0-1) at North Dakota (0-1)

Basics: 3 p.m., Alerus Center, Grand Forks, N.D.

TV/radio: ESPN3; KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: This is the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both squads, which are coming off losses to FBS programs in Week 1. UNI allowed 582 rushing yards in last week's 48-17 loss at Air Force. North Dakota was tied with Nebraska in the third quarter in Lincoln before stumbling 38-17. This is the first meeting between UNI and UND since 2006 and just the second since 1978. UNI was projected to finish fifth and UND seventh in the 11-team MVFC preseason poll by the coaches. The Fighting Hawks have been in a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter in each of their last 12 games. UNI's Theo Day completed 20 of 32 throws for 286 yards and two scores against Air Force.

St. Ambrose (0-1) at Concordia, Mich. (0-1)

Basics: Noon, Cardinal Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Radio: KALA (106.5 FM)

Series: SAU leads the all-time series against Mid-States Football Association Mideast foe Concordia 3-2. However, the Cardinals have won the last two games, including last year’s 34-14 decision.

Storylines: Concordia, ranked No. 6 in the latest NAIA poll, dropped a 24-14 decision to FCS Stetson on the road in a game that SAU coach Vince Fillipp said was very competitive. ... SAU junior Tom Casey will be back under center with freshman QB Joey Sprinkle shelved by a broken arm. … The Bees, in their second road game to open the season, will be without OLB Conner Dirtz (ankle). Fillipp said junior Major Haas should see a majority of the snaps in that spot with sophomore Jake Strater and freshman George Litgen, who saw special teams action in Week 1, getting playing time as well. … Concordia QB Gavin Brooks completed 26 of 41 passes for 240 yards (of the team’s 311 yards offense) last week. He threw one TD and four interceptions.