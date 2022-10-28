Saturday's college football capsules

Oklahoma (4-3) at Iowa State (3-4)

Basics: 11 a.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

TV/radio: FS1; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: The Cyclones have lost four straight Big 12 games by a combined 14 points. Since 1980 only 2004 Purdue has lost four league games in a row by such a narrow margin. Oklahoma is looking to establish momentum after ending its first three-game losing streak since 1998 with a 52-42 home win over Kansas. The Sooners haven't been unranked going into this game since 1999. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the Big 12's second-leading passer with 13 touchdowns against one interception and appears fully recovered from the concussion that kept him out of the loss to Texas. He threw for a season-high 403 yards against Kansas. The Cyclones are allowing fewer than 200 yards per game through the air but have not faced a passer the caliber of Gabriel.

Illinois (6-1) at Nebraska (3-4)

Basics: 2:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln

TV/radio: ABC; WFXN (1230 AM); WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: No. 17 Illinois puts its five-game win streak on the line. The Illini would remain alone in first place in the Big Ten West with a win and fall into a three-way tie with Nebraska and Purdue with a loss. The Illini have won six of their first seven games for the first time since the 2001 Sugar Bowl team. The Illini lead the nation in pass efficiency defense, having intercepted 12 passes and allowed only two touchdowns through the air. Nebraska QB Casey Thompson's interception rate of 3.83% (8 on 209 attempts) is worst among Big Ten quarterbacks who have started every game, and the 19 sacks he's taken is third most in the league. Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer is fourth in the nation with 111.6 receiving yards per game after setting a school record with 237 against Purdue on Oct. 15.

Northern Iowa (4-4) at Southern Illinois (5-3)

Basics: 2 p.m., Saluki Stadium, Carbondale, Ill.

Stream/radio: ESPN-Plus;KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: This is a pivotal Missouri Valley Football Conference game for both teams as SIU is 4-1 in the conference and a game behind league-leading South Dakota State. UNI is 3-2 in MVFC play and probably needs two wins in its last three games to entertain the possibility of the playoffs. UNI has won four of its last five to get back to .500 on the season. The Panthers have had back-to-back games with more than 500 yards of offense. Coach Mark Farley's team hadn't had 500 yards in a game prior to that since 2016. SIU is among the stingiest teams in the country against the run, allowing less than 97 yards per contest.

Illinois Wesleyan (5-2) at Augustana (4-3)

Basics: 1 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island

Series: IWU (4-2 CCIW) leads the all-time series 48-37-1. Augustana (3-3 CCIW) broke a five-game losing streak to the Titans with last year’s 38-14 win in Bloomington.

Storylines: In last week’s 56-34 victory over North Park, junior RB Ty Rivelli scored five touchdowns and tied a school record for most rushing TDs in a game held by Joe Thompson (1974) and Sam Frasco (2015) who also set the mark in games against North Park. … The Vikings are 1-2 at home this season and looking to break a two-game home losing streak (No. 11 Wheaton and No. 24 Washington University-St. Louis). … IWU has split time with its quarterbacks between sophomores Ryan Saxe (94-134-6-1192, 10 TDs) and Jay Lemenager (57-95-1-693, 8 TDs), with Lemenager getting most of the snaps the last two games. Charlie Hamilton leads the Titans in catches (51), yards (669) and TDs (8). … Former United Township H.S. prep Matthew Morrow is a junior defensive linemen for the Titans. In four games he has four tackles, 1.5 TFLs and one sack. … IWU averages 32.6 points per game and allows 28.7. The Titans average 362.3 yards per game (89.0 rush, 273.3 pass) and allow 351.3 (114.9 rush, 236.4 passing). … Augie is averaging 41.6 points per game and allowing 29.9 points per contest. The Vikings average 415.1 yards offense per game (156.4 rushing, 258.7 passing) and allow 395.1 yards per game (170.4 rush, 224.7 pass).

Coach Steve Bell: “It’s a great rivalry. … There’s not a whole lot of love lost between both schools. We recruit a lot of the same kids and that, like any rivalry, is going to juice it up a little bit.”

Up next: The Vikings are back in Lindberg Stadium next Saturday for the home finale, hosting Carthage (2-5, 2-4 CCIW; at Carroll on Saturday) at 1 p.m.

Roosevelt (6-1) at St. Ambrose (2-5)

Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Series: Roosevelt has won all three Mid-States Football Association Midwest League games against St. Ambrose University — by a total of 35 points.

Storylines: St. Ambrose (2-2 Midwest League) is looking to snap a two-game league losing skid, a tough ask against the Lakers (3-1 Midwest) who are ranked No. 15 in the latest NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 Poll. … Roosevelt is a game behind No. 11 St. Xavier and RV St. Francis (Ill.) in the Midwest League race. … Roosevelt Sr. RB Tyler Tenner averages 115.9 yard rushing per game and has scored 14 touchdowns this season. He had a career-high 220 yards and a school-record five TDs in a 42-14 victory over Judson two weeks ago. … Lakers QB Luke Wilson has thrown for 1,370 yards and 12 TDs. … According to SAU coach Vince Fillipp, Roosevelt has 29 trips into the red zone and scored 29 TDs. “They finish drives and play physical football,” he said of the Lakers. … SAU junior QB Tom Casey has thrown for 1,386 yards and 20 TDs. … Fillipp said that two freshman DBs — Jon Guch and Jarian Dunlap Jr. — may be worked into playing time. … The Lakers average 40.6 points per game and allow just 16.0. RU averages 423.3 yards per game (227.6 rush, 195.7 pass) and allows 281.1 yards per game (69.1 rush, 212.0 pass). … SAU averages 30.3 points per game and allows 29.6. The Fighting Bees average 368.4 yards offense per game (165.6 rush, 202.9 pass) and allow 371.7 yards per game (157.1 rush, 214.6 pass).

SAU coach Vince Fillip: “It’s another quality opponent. They don’t try to trick you with anything. Defensively, they are going to challenge you to win the one-on-ones. Offensively, power football and we know exactly what we’re going to get. They are efficient.”

Up next: SAU is on the road next Saturday, facing No. 11 St. Xavier (6-2, 4-0) in Chicago in another MSFA Midwest League game.