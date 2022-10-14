Saturday's college football capsules

Iowa State (3-3) at Texas (4-2)

Basics: 11 a.m., Darrell K. Royal Stadium, Austin

TV/radio: ABC; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: Iowa State has lost three straight games by a total of 11 points. The Cyclones haven't lost four in a row since 2016, coach Matt Campbell's first season. An intriguing matchup will be Iowa State's defensive line against Texas' offensive front. ISU's Will McDonald needs only two sacks to set the Big 12 career record. The Cyclones are among the top run-stopping teams in the nation at 91 yards per game. The Longhorns' starting offensive linemen have given up a combined four sacks and paved the way for Bijan Robinson to average better than 5 yards per carry and 100 yards per game. Over its last 19 games, ISU has allowed an average of 6.8 points in second halves.

Minnesota (4-1) at Illinois (5-1)

Basics: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign

TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM); WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: The 24th-ranked Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011 after a 9-6 win over Iowa, but lost quarterback Tommy DeVito to an ankle injury and his status wasn't known midweek. The Golden Gophers are expected to have star running back Mo Ibrahim return from an ankle injury of his own in a battle that could factor heavily into the Big Ten West race. The sixth-year star has a streak of 13 consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest active run in the country. Minnesota leads the country in time of possession (37:58 per game) and Illinois checks in at No. 8 (34:06). Illinois coach Bret Bielema has never lost to Minnesota in eight career meetings.

Utah Tech (1-4) at Northern Iowa (2-4)

Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Stream/radio: ESPN-Plus;KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: Utah Tech is in its third year of transition to the FCS and took on a name change July 1. It was formerly a Division II school known as Dixie State that moved up to play in the FCS in the 2020-21 season. UT went 2-3 before its season was suspended Aug. 12, 2020, for the COVID-19 pandemic. Utah Tech's returning quarterback Kobe Tracy averages 307 passing yards a game. His favorite target is Joey Hobert, who averages 127 yards per game. The third of four straight home games, UNI faces ranked opponents the next three weeks with No. 20 Missouri State, No. 17 Southern Illinois and No. 2 South Dakota State.

Washington University (5-0) at Augustana (3-2)

Basics: 3 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island

Series: Augie has yet to beat the Bears in their three meetings, including last year’s 31-7 decision in Rock Island.

Storylines: Things get a bit tougher for Augie in this week’s homecoming contest as the WashU Bears come in tied for the league lead at 4-0 with top-ranked North Central. After last week’s 70-0 thrashing of Millikin, Augie is 2-2 in CCIW play. … The Bears, whose opponents combined record is just 8-17, entered the D3football.com Top 25 poll this week at No. 24. … Two locals are on the WashU roster — Sam Mattecheck (sr., DB, Alleman) and Treyton Lamphier (sr., WR, Moline). Mattecheck is sixth on the team in tackles with 17 (16 solos) and leads the Bears with two interceptions. Lamphier has 6 catches for 66 yards and a TD. … WashU senior QB Matt Rush has thrown for 1,341 yards and 19 TDs with just two interceptions. … WashU averages 53.5 points per game and allows 14.5 — both marks that are second in the league behind North Central. The Bears average 509.6 yards offense (182.3 rush, 327.3 pass), the only team in the league to average 300+ yards passing per game. … Augie comes in averaging 41.4 points per game and allows 25.2 points per contest. The Vikings average 412 yards offense per game (139.4 rushing, 272.6 passing) and allowing 379.4 yards per game (185.8 rush, 193.6 pass).

Coach Steve Bell: “They are a sound football team, very disciplined. … We understand they are good and are going to get a little bit here and there, but we need to be able to get off the field when we do get them in third-down situations. If they run the ball effectively, we’re going to have a long day defensively because then they are working and clicking in both phases. We have to be able to stop the run efficiently.”

Up next: The Vikings travel to Chicago next Saturday to face North Park at 1 p.m. at Holmgren Field.

Olivet Nazarene (2-3) at St. Ambrose (2-3)

Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport

Series: St. Ambrose University leads the all-time series over ONU 18-10. The Tigers have won three of the last five, but SAU has taken two of the last three, including last year’s 17-10 victory.

Storylines: Both teams come into this Mid-States Football Association Midwest League contest with 2-3 overall records, but the Fighting Bees sit tied atop of the league with Saint Xavier and St. Francis with 2-0 Midwest marks. ONU comes into the game at 1-1 having dropped a 17-10 decision to SXU. … The Fighting Bees are still battling injuries, the biggest to senior lineman Brian Ciciura, a captain, who was taken out by a knee injury last week. Fellow OL Rob Clark, a sophomore, is listed as questionable as the line shell game continues. … Offensively, SAU coach Vince Fillipp said that the Tigers have dynamic playmakers in wide receivers Brian Jenkins (20-434-5 TDs) and Jalen Dunnigan (18-237-2 TDs). … Comparing the teams, they each have victories over Judson – SAU beat the Eagles 58-22 last week and ONU put up a 64-22 victory over them two weeks ago. … ONU comes in averaging 34.6 points per game and allowing 23.0. The Tigers average 401.6 yards per game (159.2 rush, 242.4 pass) and allow 304.2 yards per game (178.2 rush, 126.0 pass). … SAU averages 34.8 points per game and allows 27.8. The Fighting Bees average 375.8 yards offense per game (165.6 rush, 210.2 pass) and allow 345.0 yards per game (142.8 rush, 202.2 pass).

SAU coach Vince Fillipp: “I say it all the time, but at this level when you can get guys playing confident football, the sky’s the limit, I don’t care who you’re playing. Our guys have had some success the last couple weeks, they play more confident. The big thing this week is that we know we’re going against a quality opponent and we know there is going to be adversity at some point. How do we respond to that? What kind of guys do we have? What kind of team do we have when we get punched in the mouth.”

Up next: SAU is back on the road next Saturday for a critical Midwest League battle with St. Francis. Kick is slated for 1 p.m. at Joliet Memorial Stadium.