Saturday's college football capsules

Texas Tech (5-5) at Iowa State (4-6)

Basics: 6 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

TV/radio: FS1; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: Texas Tech is looking to become eligible for a second straight bowl, this time under first-year coach Joey McGuire. To do that, the Red Raiders must win in Ames for the first time since 2014. It will be a tough task for the last-place Cyclones to extend their school-record bowl streak to six. They must win this game and next week's matchup at first-place TCU. Weather will be a factor. The forecast calls for temperatures falling into the teens after dark with a gusty northwest wind. Texas Tech has lost six straight road games. It is the final home game for the Cyclones, who are allowing an average of 6.5 points and 108.6 yards in second halves. ISU's six Big 12 losses are by a total of 34 points.

Illinois (7-3) at Michigan (10-0)

Basics: 11 a.m., Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: ABC; WFXN (1230 AM); WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: No. 3 Michigan is trying to avoid looking ahead to its showdown next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten East title and spot in the College Football Playoff probably on the line. Illinois is aiming to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its hopes alive to win the Big Ten West crown. The Illini need to win their final two games and hope for a loss by Purdue in its final two games. Michigan has relied heavily on its running game which averages 251.4 yards per outing, led by Heisman candidate Blake Corum, who ranks third in the country in rushing yards with 1,349. The stingy Illini defense has allowed only two runners to rush for over 100 yards this year and are allowing only 85.9 yards per game. Illinois has not beaten Michigan since 2009.

Northern Iowa (5-5) at South Dakota (3-7)

Basics: 1 p.m., Dakota Dome, Vermillion, S.D.

Stream/radio: ESPN-Plus; KGLO (1540 AM)

Storylines: UNI, coming off a bye week, likely needs a win to entertain any thoughts of earning an at-large berth into the FCS playoffs. The Panthers have lost three Missouri Valley Football Conference games by a total of seven points. UNI quarterback Theo Day is on track to crack the school's Top 10 season marks in pass attempts, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and passing efficiency. Bettendorf graduate Carter Bell is South Dakota's third-leading receiver with 22 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He is also the team's primary punt returner. The Coyotes rank near the bottom of the MVFC in total offense at 291 yards per game.