Saturday's college football capsules

Kansas State (4-1) at Iowa State (3-2)

Basics: 6:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

TV/radio: ESPNU; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: Kansas State looks to continue its roll to start Big 12 play. Iowa State is trying to avoid an 0-3 Big 12 start, the worst since Matt Campbell's first Cyclones team lost six straight to open conference play in 2016. K-State's Adrian Martinez is the hottest dual-threat quarterback in the country. He'll get tested by a defense that leads the Big 12 in all major categories. Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally with 117 yards per game and is coming off a career-high 170-yard outing against Texas Tech. The Cyclones haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher since last season. Xavier Hutchinson has had at least one catch in all 30 of his games for the Cyclones.

Illinois State (2-2) at Northern Iowa (2-3)

Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Stream/radio: ESPN-Plus;KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: After allowing 108 points in three games to start the season, UNI has given up just 31 the past two weeks in wins over Western Illinois and Indiana State. UNI leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference in total offense with 409.2 yards, which also ranks No. 33 in the nation. Illinois State, meanwhile, is one of the better defensive teams in the MVFC. The Redbirds have allowed just 10 touchdowns and are yielding just under 300 yards per game on the season. Illinois State, coming off a conference loss to Southern Illinois, is playing its first road game since its season opener at Wisconsin.

Augustana (2-2) at Millikin (2-2)

Basics: 1 p.m., Frank M. Lindsay Field, Decatur

Series: Augustana leads the all-time series 45-36-1 after splitting the last 10 games. Millikin, which has won two straight over Augie, took last year’s game 27-21 in overtime.

Storylines: With two straight CCIW losses, the Vikings have dropped to 1-2 in the league race; Millikin is also 1-2 in conference play. … Augie is still trying to find its footing on the defensive side as injuries have taken out starters at all three levels. The latest change came in the secondary where Xavier Buckley had to take over for fifth-year senior Vincent D’Orazio, who is out with a broken collarbone. … Coach Steve Bell says that Millikin’s defensive line is “very disruptive” and causes havoc on offenses and Augie needs to handle that in order to effectively move the ball. … Augie comes in averaging 34.25 points per game and allows 31.5 points per contest. The Vikings are averaging 389.3 yards offense per game (130 rushing, 259.25 passing) and allowing 442.8 yards per game (219.5 rush, 223.25 pass). ... Millikin averages 20.5 points per game and allows 31.7. The big Blue average 265.5 yards offense per game (100.5 rush, 165,0 pass) and allow 313 yards offense (58.3 rush, 254.75 pass).

Coach Steve Bell: “We need a fast start. We’re just not good enough to get down early while another team is scoring. Defensively, we can’t allow 17 points on the board; there needs to be a yin and yang working together and that’s coming out and being prepared mentally. That’s on me, to be honest with you, it’s on me to be ready to play. … Make teams make extraordinary plays to move the ball on you to beat you or make teams make extraordinary plays to defend you.”

Up next: The Vikings return home next Saturday to host Washington University at Lindberg Stadium. Game time is 3 p.m.

Judson (1-3) at St. Ambrose (1-3)

Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport

Twitter: @Jackson_Stoneee

Radio: KALA (106.5 FM)

Series: This is just the second meeting between the schools. Judson won last year’s contest 34-28 in overtime.

Storylines: This is a Mid-States Football Association Midwest League contest. SAU is coming off last week’s 49-7 victory over Trinity International; Judson, is looking to rebound off a 64-22 loss at Olivet Nazarene. … Judson sophomore RB Brandon Mackey is averaging 139.5 yards per game and scored four TDs. … SAU coach Vince Fillipp reports no new injuries to his club this week. … Judson comes in averaging 19.5 points per game and allowing 44.0. The Eagles average 331.3 yards per game (188 rush, 143.3 pass) and allow 413 yards per game (222.5 rush, 190.8 pass). … SAU averages 29.0 points per game and allows 29.3. The Fighting Bees average 369.0 yards offense per game (168.8 rush, 200.3 pass) and allow 356.3 yards per game (138.3 rush, 218.0 pass).

SAU coach Vince Fillipp: “I don’t care who the opponent is, we need to take care of our business. Our guys know this is a tough conference and if you’re not bringing your game or if you overlook an opponent, you’re going to get your butt kicked on Saturday, I don’t care who it is. They’ve got good talented kids and they’re young and hungry as well. We’ve got to be ready for the challenge." … "They’ve got a really good run game and a talented running back and we have to be stout in the running -- we haven’t been as great as we’ve been in the past couple of weeks. I think the defense is going to step up to the challenge there and continue what we’re doing on offense -- control the clock, run the football and mix in some explosive plays and protect the football. We’ve done a great job of that all year.”

Up next: The Fighting Bees stay home next week, hosting Olivet Nazarene at 1 p.m. at Brady Street Stadium