Saturday's college football capsules

Southeast Missouri (0-0) at Iowa State (0-0)

Basics: 1 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

TV/radio: ESPN-Plus; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: In the first-ever meeting with Southeast Missouri, the Cyclones will unveil new starters at quarterback with Hunter Dekkers, running back with Jirehl Brock and tight end with Easton Dean. There are four Q-C products on the Cyclones' depth chart — Jared Rus (fullback), Tyler Maro (offensive line), Joey Petersen (defensive end) and Darien Porter (cornerback). Southeast Missouri State is picked second in the Ohio Valley and is expected to have its best team since going to the FCS playoffs in 2019. The Redhawks have a veteran front with all-conference picks Nate Korte and Zack Gieg and returnees Terry Cook and Shyron Rodgers. Running behind them is the 5-foot-8, 222-pound Geno Hess, who piled up 1,116 yards and 14 touchdowns and is the Ohio Valley preseason offensive player of the year.

Northern Iowa (0-0) at Air Force (0-0)

Basics: Noon, Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, Colo.

TV/radio: Mountain West; KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: It is the first meeting between the programs. Air Force, projected to finish second in the Mountain West Conference behind Boise State, is 25-0 all-time against Football Championship Subdivision programs. The Falcons, coming off a 10-3 season, use a triple-option offense. They averaged nearly 328 rushing yards per game a year ago. Mark Farley begins his 22nd season at UNI, which was 6-6 a year ago. The Panthers have 21 players returning who started at least one game last season, led by preseason All-Americans Spencer Cuvelier (linebacker), Benny Sapp III (defensive back) and Matthew Cook (placekicker). The Panthers have four wins against FBS opponents under Farley.

Rhodes (0-0) at Augustana (0-0)

Basics: Noon, Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island

Storylines: This is the second and final meeting between the two in the home-and-home series. Augie traveled to Memphis, Tenn., last year and came away with a 31-21 victory. ... The Vikings are without starting senior captain Tim Swaney at LB. He is out with a knee injury that forces sophomore Conner Waite into the middle linebacker spot. … Freshman Ronde Worrels (Princeton, Ill.) is slotted to start at OLB. … He is not the only freshman on Augie’s two-deep; three freshmen offensive linemen are listed — Max Castle (OT, Oswego HS), Zion Williams (OG, Normal HS), Ben Hartman (OT, Troy-Triad HS) — along with KR Ben Ludlum (Algonquin Jacobs HS). … Another newcomer is expected to get his first start at tight end. Junior Jack Schmitz (6-4, 240, Homewood, Ill.) is a transfer from Indiana State University. … Rhodes is in the second year of coach Rich Duncan's tenure. He previously coached at Aurora University (2005-11). … Augie finished the 2021 campaign with three straight victories to post a 5-5 record and go 4-4 in the CCIW. The Lynx were 3-7 last year.

St. Ambrose (0-0) at Waldorf College (1-0)

Basics: 6 p.m., Bolstorff Field, Forest City, Iowa

Radio: KALA (106.5 FM)

Storylines: SAU leads the all-time series 11-1 with that lone Waldorf victory coming last year in a 24-17 decision in Davenport. ... Hosting Waldorf comes in with a big advantage, having opened the season last week. The Warriors beat Briar Cliff 42-24 on the road. Junior RB Taye Buchanan rushed for 107 yards and two scores, senior WR Seth Oaks caught four passes for 156 yards and two TDs. … In last year’s meeting, now junior QB Jordan Cooper completed 17 of 25 passes for 241 yards and a TD against the Bees. … First-year SAU head coach Vince Fillipp reports a mostly healthy squad entering the opener. The one exception is that transfer ILB Jesse Driver (Danville, Ill./Iowa Central/Grand View) is out with a quad injury and not traveling with the team. … Fillipp said he plans on using most of the 60 players making the trip just to get an idea of how position battles continue to unfold.