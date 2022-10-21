Saturday's college football capsules

Missouri State (2-4) at Northern Iowa (3-4)

Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Stream/radio: ESPN-Plus;KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: Missouri State opened the season ranked fifth in the country, but it has dropped four straight games to tumble out of the poll. The game features the top two passing offenses in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with Missouri State's Jason Shelley and UNI's Theo Day, both averaging more than 260 yards a game through the air. This is the last of four straight home games for UNI, which is looking to move to 3-2 in MVFC play. UNI head coach Mark Farley is 18-3 all-time against Missouri State, but two of those losses have come in the past two seasons. Former Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino is in his third season leading the Bears.

Augustana (3-3) at North Park (0-6)

Basics: 1 p.m., Holmgren Athletic Complex, Chicago

Twitter updates: @TJ_DA

Series: Augie leads 55-4 having won three straight in the series. Augie took a 17-14 decision last year in Rock Island.

Storylines: In this battle of teams that share the Vikings nickname, both are looking to bounce back from losses last weekend. Augie suffered a 49-28 homecoming loss to No. 24 Washington University and NPU dropped a 43-34 decision at Illinois Wesleyan. … Augie comes in 2-3 in the CCIW and NPU is 0-5. … Senior Liam Crawley continues to back up junior QB Cole Bhardwaj. Junior Thomas Hall is done for the season after undergoing surgery on his foot and fellow junior Jason Grimes is still on the mend from two off-season knee procedures. … NPU has three special teams TDs this season — a punt return and kickoff return by Juan Nieves and a kickoff return by AJ Harris. All three have been at least 89 yards. … Augie averages 39.2 points per game and allows 29.1 points per contest. The Rock Island Vikings are averaging 404.3 yards offense per game (131 rushing, 273 passing) and allowing 391.2 yards per game (192 rush, 199 pass). … NPU averages 17.3 points per game and allows 36.7. The Chicago Vikings average 308.3 yards per game (73.7 rush, 234.7 pass) and allow 398.7 (187.7 rush, 211 passing).

Coach Steve Bell: “It’s all about us doing our job and doing it to the best of your ability. There’s going to be moments when you fall short, but we can’t continually make the same mistakes over and over again or good teams are going to take advantage of it and that’s what happened week with Wash-U, and Wash-U is a really good team. They took advantage of some of the hiccups we had.”

Up next: The Vikings are back home next Saturday, hosting Illinois Wesleyan (4-2, 3-2 CCIW; hosting Carthage Saturday) at 1 p.m. at Lindberg Stadium.

St. Ambrose (3-3) at St. Francis, Ill. (4-2)

Basics: 1 p.m., Joliet Memorial Stadium, Joliet

Twitter updates: @TJ_DA

Series: St. Ambrose University leads the all-time series over the University of St. Francis 17-11. SAU had a four-game win streak over the Fighting Saints snapped last year in a 35-14 setback.

Storylines: This is a key Mid-States Football Association Midwest League contest as USF is tied with No. 15 ranked St. Xavier at 3-0 atop the league standings. At 2-1, the Fighting Bees need this win to keep alive their title hopes. A critical aspect for the Bees is their defense containing elusive USF QB Sam Tumilty. The 5-10, 185-pound sophomore leads the Fighting Saints in both rushing (142-413, 9 TDs) and passing (64-113-889 with both 6 TDs and 6 picks). … According to coach Vince Fillip, the SAU offensive line will continue to be jumbled. The coach said that fifth-year senior Logan Wickens “got banged up last week” and is out for this game. Fellow fifth-year Brian Ciciura (knee) is done for the season. Sophomore Rob Clark does return to the line. … SAU averages 33.7 points per game and allows 28.8. The Fighting Bees average 381.4 yards offense per game (178.2 rush, 203.2 pass) and allow 368.8 yards per game (141.0 rush, 227.8 pass). … USF averages 25.33 points per game and allows 23.5. The Fighting Saints average 302.3 yards offense per game (146.5 rush, 155.8 pass) and allow 299.8 (98.8 rush, 201 rush).

SAU coach Vince Fillip: “The goal is still the same — go 1-0 this week — we know we have a quality opponent in St. Francis. They do some unique stuff defensively schematically that is different from stuff we’ve seen. Offensively, they have a dynamic quarterback that runs around and makes plays with his feet. We’re trying to concentrate on stopping the things they want to do and executing on offense and make some plays.”

Up next: SAU hosts No. 18 Roosevelt University (5-1, 2-1; vs. Judson this week) next Saturday in another MSFA Midwest League game. Kickoff at Brady Street Stadium is 1 p.m.