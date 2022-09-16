Saturday's college football capsules

Ohio (1-1) at Iowa State (2-0)

Basics: 1 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

TV/radio: ESPN-Plus; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: The Cyclones seek their first 3-0 start in a decade with their final nonconference tilt. Iowa State is 7-0 all-time against Ohio, but the last meeting came 19 years ago. Despite starting his coaching career at Toledo and spending his first four complete seasons as a head coach in the MAC, Matt Campbell has never faced Ohio. Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a 6-foot-4 and 216-pound redshirt junior, notched career highs in passing yards (345) and TD passes (four) in the Bobcats’ season-opening win over Florida Atlantic. Also a threat in the running game, Rourke broke off a 25-yard run while struggling to get the passing game going in last week’s 46-10 loss at Penn State.

Sacramento State (1-0) at Northern Iowa (0-2)

Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

TV/radio: ESPN-Plus; KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: The Panthers face a tall challenge in their home opener against a Hornets squad ranked seventh in FCS. Sacramento State rushed for 378 yards in its season-opening win over Utah Tech, 56-33, two weeks ago. This will be Sacramento State's first trip to Iowa for a football game. UNI has opened the season with road losses to Air Force (48-17) and North Dakota (29-27), but will play five of its next six games at home. QB Theo Day is averaging 310 yards a game through the air and Deion McShane has had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games. The Panthers, however, have been vulnerable on defense allowing 691 and 438 yards, respectively, in the first two outings.

Augustana (1-0) at Elmhurst (0-1)

Basics: 1 p.m., Langhorst Field, Elmhurst, Ill.

Series: Augie leads the set 56-8-1 and has won six of the last eight meetings. Last year’s 48-7 victory at Lindberg Stadium ran the Vikings’ win streak to four against the Bluejays.

Storylines: The biggest news out of the Augie camp this week is an injury-induced change at quarterback. Thomas Hall will be running the offense with Week 1 starter Cole Bhardwaj still nursing an injured wrist. Coach Steve Bell says Bhardwaj does not require surgery and will be back at some point when the wrist allows him to throw without pain. The change, said Bell, will not affect Augie’s game plan, but look for running backs Ty Rivelli, Jacob Brooks and Mike DiGioia to play prominent roles. Rivelli, a junior, will be back in action after having to leave the opener and successfully clearing concussion protocols during the team’s open week. … Elmhurst dropped its season opener 63-0 to No. 18 ranked UW-River Falls. In that game, QB Connor Buyck was just 7 of 19 for 33 yards with two interceptions. He was sacked five times before being taken out of the game and Bell says a key is to get senior defensive ends Chase Tatum and Cole Romano to pressure Buyck “and make him feel uncomfortable.”

Coach Steve Bell: “Thomas had a nice week of practice and is ready to go. The good thing is that all last week and all this week he got the majority of the reps. Hopefully, he goes out and performs at the level we expect of him and we know he is capable of. It’s football and injuries happen and the next guy has to be ready to come in and be ready to perform. … They are like us, they played Week 1 and then had an off week, so from our perspective they are going to be a much better football team than they were in Week 1.”

Up next: The Vikings are back home next Saturday, hosting No. 10 Wheaton at 6 p.m. in the Family Weekend contest at Lindberg Stadium.

Lawrence Tech (0-2) at St. Ambrose (0-2)

Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport

Radio: KALA (106.5 FM)

Series: SAU and Lawrence Tech have met just once in Mid-States Football Association crossover action and that was last year’s 29-24 Lawrence Tech victory in Michigan.

Storylines: Not only is this SAU’s home opener, but it is also homecoming weekend on the Davenport campus. Former football standout and graduate assistant Michael Hayward was among those inducted into the SAU Hall of Fame on Thursday. … St. Ambrose coach Vince Fillipp said the last week was spent focusing on special teams play and live situations. The first-year coach said that will lead to some new personnel on kickoff and kickoff coverage teams — areas that have been problematic in the Bees’ first two losses. … Junior linebacker Connor Dertz (ankle) will be out for the second straight game and freshman offensive guard Drew Rustemeyer (ankle) will be a game-time decision, according to Fillipp. … Lawrence Tech opened with losses to Taylor (27-17) and at Ave Maria (26-25). … Senior QB Tyler Kulka (50 of 79, 0 interceptions, 4 TDs) has thrown for 588 yards in two games. He has three receivers with at least 10 catches through those two games.

SAU coach Vince Fillipp: “They’re a good football team and they are going to be big, too. They play fast on defense and have some experience on offense with a fifth-year quarterback, and they have a tight end they love getting involved as well, another fifth-year kid. They are really, really big up front.”

Up next: SAU has an open week next week ahead of the MSFA Midwest League opener at Trinity International on Oct. 1.