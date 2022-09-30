Saturday's college football capsules

Iowa State (3-1) at Kansas (4-0)

Basics: 2:30 p.m., David Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

TV/radio: ESPN2; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: Kansas will attempt to go 5-0 for the first time since 2009, when the Jayhawks reached that mark with a win over the Cyclones in Lawrence. The Cyclones haven't lost to the Jayhawks since 2014. KU quarterback Jalon Daniels has thrown 10 touchdown passes without an interception over his last three games. He'll face an Iowa State defense that tops the Big 12 in total defense (266 ypg.) and scoring defense (14.5 ppg.) and is seventh nationally against the run. Lonnie Phelps is a disruptive end for KU, leading the Big 12 and among the top 12 nationally in sacks with four. He'll be going against a Cyclones offensive line that yielded four sacks last week.

Illinois (3-1) at Wisconsin (2-2)

Basics: 11 a.m., Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM)

Storylines: Illinois coach Bret Bielema returns to Madison after posting a 68-24 record as Wisconsin's coach from 2006-12. Bielema is the first coach to take an opposing Big Ten Conference team to the school where he won a conference title as a coach since John Pont coached Northwestern at Indiana in 1973. Bielema comes in with the nation's leading rusher, Chase Brown, who has run for 604 yards on 95 carries and has five straight games with at least 100 yards. Wisconsin allowed the fewest yards per carry in the nation last year but allowed two 100-plus yard rushers last week against Ohio State. Wisconsin has outscored Illinois 69-7 the last two seasons after getting upset 24-23 at Illinois in 2019.

Indiana State (1-2) at Northern Iowa (1-3)

Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Stream/radio: ESPN-Plus;KXEL (1540 AM)

Storylines: After playing three of its first four games on the road, UNI begins a four-game home stand against Indiana State. The Panthers have lost just one time at home to Indiana State under coach Mark Farley since 2001. UNI leads the Missouri Valley Conference in total offense (431 per game) and fewest penalties. Indiana State beat Division II North Alabama in its opener, but has followed with losses to Purdue (56-0) and FCS power Montana (49-14). This will be the Sycamores' first game out of state this season.

Augustana (2-1) at Carroll (2-1)

Basics: 2 p.m., Schneider Stadium, Waukesha, Wis.

Twitter updates: @TJ_DA

Series: Augustana leads the all-time series 24-15-2. Carroll took a 29-26 overtime decision last season in Rock Island after Augie led 17-13 after three quarters.

Storylines: Augie’s Vikings look to spoil Carroll’s homecoming contest. … Both clubs come in with 1-1 CCIW records and are looking to rebound from losses last weekend. Augie dropped a hotly contested 38-28 home decision to No. 11 Wheaton and the Pioneers lost to Illinois Wesleyan (26-21) in Bloomington after leading 21-0 in the third quarter. … The Pioneers opened with lopsided victories over Wisconsin Lutheran (54-7) and North Park (42-0), who are a combined 1-5. … Augie will have season-starting quarterback Cole Bhardwaj back in the lineup Saturday after missing three weeks with a wrist injury. His return is timely as No. 2 QB Thomas Hall is out this week with a foot injury suffered last week. … Jason Grimes, who started at QB last season for the Vikings, is back in practice after recovering from two knee operations but is not available to play this weekend, according to coach Steve Bell. … Bell said a big concern for the Augie defense is to contain the Pioneers’ explosive passing attack led by 6-foot-7 QB Josh Raby which has accounted for 10 TDs this season. Six receivers have caught scoring passes, including three by Keon Miller (13 catches, 158 yards) and two by Austin Eichstaedt (9-108), who torched Augie last year for 10 grabs, 108 yards and three TDs. … Carroll averages 39 points per game and allows 11. Augie averages 32 points per game and allows 27.3.

Coach Steve Bell: “We need to go up there with the right mindset, understanding that it’s a tough place to play — I don’t know why because I’ve played there many times and it’s always a tougher atmosphere. We need to execute and not turn the ball over; we found that out that you can’t turn the ball over against good teams and give them extra possessions.”

Up next: The Vikings are on the road again next Saturday, taking on Millikin in Decatur. Game time is 1 p.m.

St. Ambrose (0-3) at Trinity Int. (0-4)

Basics: 1 p.m., Leslie Frazier Field, Deerfield, Ill.

Radio: KALA (106.5 FM)

Series: SAU has dominated this series, winning 25 of 26 meetings. The Fighting Bess have scored at least 49 points in winning each of the last four meetings, including last year’s 49-28 home victory.

Storylines: This is the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League opener for both teams. … The Fighting Bees are back from an off week that first-year SAU head coach Vince Fillipp said was beneficial in not only working on deficiencies but getting healthy. Fillipp said that junior LB Connor Dertz, senior DB Zak Alberts and senior LB Jesse Driver are all ready to see action. Freshman OL Drew Rustemeyer is still nursing an ankle injury and is questionable for this game as is junior FB Nick Plattner. … This week will be a rarity for the Bees as they play on grass at Leslie Frazier Field. In preparation, the Bees took their Wednesday and Thursday workouts to a grass field at nearby Assumption High School. “Some of our players have probably never played on grass,” Fillipp said. … SAU averages 22.3 points per game and allows 36.7. … TIU averages 9.8 points per game and is giving up 46.3 points per game.

SAU coach Vince Fillipp: “Similar to us, they’ve kind of struggled to put it all together. They do some really good things and have some talented athletes and they compete real hard. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

Up next: SAU hosts Judson in another MSFA Midwest League game next Saturday. Kickoff at Brady Street Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.