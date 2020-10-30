Saturday's college football games at a glance

Iowa State (3-2, 3-1) at Kansas (0-5, 0-4)

Storylines: Iowa State dropped to No. 23 in the weekly AP poll following a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State. Sophomore Breece Hall rushed for a career-best 185 yards in the loss and now leads the nation with an average of 143.2 yards per game. Kansas, in its second season under former LSU coach Les Miles, has not come close to winning a game. It has allowed 38 or more points in every game, including a season-opening loss to Coastal Carolina. The Jayhawks average only 15 points per game, have allowed 24 sacks and average only 4.8 yards per pass attempt.