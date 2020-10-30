Saturday's college football games at a glance

Iowa State (3-2, 3-1) at Kansas (0-5, 0-4)
Basics: 11 a.m., David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State dropped to No. 23 in the weekly AP poll following a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State. Sophomore Breece Hall rushed for a career-best 185 yards in the loss and now leads the nation with an average of 143.2 yards per game. Kansas, in its second season under former LSU coach Les Miles, has not come close to winning a game. It has allowed 38 or more points in every game, including a season-opening loss to Coastal Carolina. The Jayhawks average only 15 points per game, have allowed 24 sacks and average only 4.8 yards per pass attempt.
Purdue (1-0, 1-0) at Illinois (0-1, 0-1)
Basics: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois opened the season last Friday with a 45-7 loss to Wisconsin in which it only managed 218 yards of total offense. One of the few bright spots was linebacker Tarique Barnes, who made a team-high 11 tackles (1.5 for losses) and scored the Illini’s only touchdown on a 39-yard fumble return. Purdue, playing without head coach Jeff Brohm and star receiver Rondale Moore, rallied to claim a 24-20 victory over Iowa. David Bell caught 13 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns to share Big Ten offensive player of the week honors.
