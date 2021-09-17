Saturday's college football games at a glance

Iowa State (1-1) at UNLV (0-2)
Basics: 9:30 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
TV/radio: CBSSN; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State, which is down to 14th in the Associated Press Top 25, committed four turnovers in a 27-17 loss to Iowa last Saturday and has scored only 33 points in its first two games, both at home. Senior quarterback Brock Purdy, who was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing three interceptions, has 10,317 yards of total offense in his career and needs only 105 to become the Cyclones’ career leader. UNLV has yet to win in eight games under coach Marcus Arroyo, a former Oregon offensive coordinator. Charles Williams, the leading rusher in the Mountain West in 2019, has 212 yards in 41 carries in the first two games.
St. Thomas (1-0) at Northern Iowa (1-1)
Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM, 106.3 FM)
Storylines: UNI rebounded from its opening loss to Iowa State to grind out a 34-16 road victory at Sacramento State. The Panthers had only seven yards passing at halftime before Michigan State transfer Theo Day came in and brought the offense to life in the second half. Day has been named the starter for this week. St. Thomas, which has not played UNI in 94 years, is in its first year of Division I competition. The Tommies, led by 14th-year head coach Glenn Caruso, defeated Michigan Tech 12-9 in their opener last Saturday, accumulating only 269 yards of total offense but allowing just 233.
Millikin (0-1) at Augustana (1-0)
Basics: 6 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Storylines: This is the CCIW opener for both and it comes on Family Weekend on the Augie campus. This had been a series that Augustana had dominated, but the Big Blue have turned that a bit recently with three wins in the last four games. Augie won the last official meeting, 40-14 in 2019 in Decatur, but the Big Blue beat the Vikings 40-34 in four overtimes in an unofficial 2021 spring game. … Augie coach Steve Bell has already made a switch with his starting quarterbacks. Sophomore transfer Thomas Hall is now in the No. 1 spot on the depth chart ahead of classmate Jason Grimes, who lost three fumbles in Augie's 31-21 season-opening victory at Rhodes College. Hall saw a number of snaps in the opener, completing 7 of 14 pass attempts for 78 yards. Grimes finished the opener 11 of 17 for 133 yards with two TDs and an interception and was sacked three times. … Bell said he would love to see defensive coordinator Dick Malone's defense pressure veteran MU quarterback Cal Pohrte and contain lanky wide receiver Colton Lockwood. Those two connected seven times for 161 yards and two scores in MU's season-opening 37-33 loss at Greenville. Pohrte was 18-36 for 258 yards in that opener with three TDs and a pair of picks. … According to Bell, Hall at QB is the only change to Viking starters after a week off as a number of guys are back after heat-related issues or minor nicks in the opener. ... Augustana is at North Central next Saturday.
St. Ambrose (1-2) at Lawrence Tech (2-0)
Basics: 11 a.m., Blue Devils Stadium, Southfield, Mich.
Storylines: This is the first meeting between the two schools in this Mid-States Football Association cross-over game. The Fighting Bees come in looking to snap a two-game losing streak against a fledgling club that has won twice, including a MSFA Mideast victory over Madonna in its season opener. LTU had last week's game against Kentucky Christian University canceled. ... The Blue Devils are averaging 23.5 ppg and allowing 10.5. SAU is averaging 25.3 ppg and allowing 23.7. ... The Bees loaded the buses Friday morning for their first road game of the season. The Bees are banged up coming into this game against what coach Mike Magistrelli calls a "fast and aggressive team with good skill players." The Bees lost at least four linemen to injuries in last week's loss to sixth-ranked Concordia (Mich.). Among those sidelined are senior OG Caleb Osborn (broken foot), junior OC James Allen (knee), freshman DL Drew Larick (knee), and senior DL Aaron Boley (groin). Also, senior RB Cade Gorzny, who has two 100-plus yard rushing games so far this season, is questionable with a shoulder injury. "We will have some moving pieces and have to plug guys in," said Magistrelli. ... SAU has next Saturday off before jumping into MSFA Midwest League play against Trinity International on Oct. 2