Saturday's college football games at a glance

Millikin (0-1) at Augustana (1-0)

Storylines: This is the CCIW opener for both and it comes on Family Weekend on the Augie campus. This had been a series that Augustana had dominated, but the Big Blue have turned that a bit recently with three wins in the last four games. Augie won the last official meeting, 40-14 in 2019 in Decatur, but the Big Blue beat the Vikings 40-34 in four overtimes in an unofficial 2021 spring game. … Augie coach Steve Bell has already made a switch with his starting quarterbacks. Sophomore transfer Thomas Hall is now in the No. 1 spot on the depth chart ahead of classmate Jason Grimes, who lost three fumbles in Augie's 31-21 season-opening victory at Rhodes College. Hall saw a number of snaps in the opener, completing 7 of 14 pass attempts for 78 yards. Grimes finished the opener 11 of 17 for 133 yards with two TDs and an interception and was sacked three times. … Bell said he would love to see defensive coordinator Dick Malone's defense pressure veteran MU quarterback Cal Pohrte and contain lanky wide receiver Colton Lockwood. Those two connected seven times for 161 yards and two scores in MU's season-opening 37-33 loss at Greenville. Pohrte was 18-36 for 258 yards in that opener with three TDs and a pair of picks. … According to Bell, Hall at QB is the only change to Viking starters after a week off as a number of guys are back after heat-related issues or minor nicks in the opener. ... Augustana is at North Central next Saturday.