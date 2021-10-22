Saturday's college football games at a glance

St. Francis (Ill.) (3-2, 3-0 MSFA Midwest) at St. Ambrose (3-4, 2-1 MSFA Midwest)

Storylines: The St. Ambrose Fighting Bees can make the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League race very interesting on Saturday. With a win over St. Francis, everyone in the league would have at least one loss. “Another week, another opportunity,” said SAU coach Mike Magistrelli. … SAU leads the all-time series 17-10 and has won the last four meetings. … The Bees are coming in off a huge upset of then No. 12 ranked Olivet Nazarene. SAU had not beaten a top-15 ranked team since 2013 (beat St. Xavier 65-30). The Bees had been 4-22 against ranked teams since that victory. … Once again, the Bees will be battling attrition as well as a tough opponent. Magistrelli reported that “we're pretty banged up” with a number of offensive players out or being game-time decisions. The o-line and running backs are stretched thinnest. Senior OL Jett Smith (mononucleosis) is out as are RBs T'Naleg Hall and Cade Gorzny. Fellow RBs Ray Bouye and Trent Nunn are nursing injuries. That leaves freshman Kaden King and sophomore Mark Skokna in line for snaps. SAU's two top defenders – DE Bernard Buhake and LB Ethan Miebach – are also nursing injures and were limited in practice this week. … USF comes in off a 34-0 win over Judson, a team SAU lost to two weeks ago 34-28 in OT. … Brothers Sam and Scott Tumilty were set to play their college football in the Quad-Cities – at Augustana College – are on the USF squad and Sam Tumilty is the starting QB and a major focus of the offense, leading the Fighting Saints in passing (48-86-582-5, 7 TDs) and rushing (105-582, 5 TDs). “They have explosive players on offense,” said Magistrelli. “We need to limit their big plays.” … USF averages 24.20 points per game and allows 17.40; SAU averages 27.7 points per game and allows 24.6. … USF averages 321 yards per game offense (205 rush/116 pass) and the Bees average 350 yards offense (182 rush/168 pass) and allow 368 yards (98 rush/270 pass).