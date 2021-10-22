Saturday's college football games at a glance

Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0) at Iowa State (4-2, 2-1)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: Fox; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State defeated Kansas State 33-20 last Saturday as Breece Hall rushed for a career-high 197 yards in 30 carries. Hall has scored at least one touchdown in 18 consecutive games, which is a Big 12 record and the fifth best mark in the country in the past 25 years. Oklahoma State, ranked eighth in the latest Associated Press Top 25, remained unbeaten with a 32-24 victory over Texas. The Cowboys have not blown out anyone, winning their six games by a combined margin of 42 points. Fifth-year senior Jaylen Warren leads the team with 705 yards rushing. The defense is led by linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who has been involved in 59 tackles.
Illinois (2-5, 1-3) at Penn State (5-1, 2-1)
Basics: 11 a.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.
TV/radio: ABC; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Both teams are coming off bye weeks and have major question marks at the quarterback position. Oft-injured Brandon Peters remains doubtful to play for the Illini, leaving Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski as the likely starter. Penn State star Sean Clifford was injured against Iowa and it’s not clear if he will return. If not, he will be replaced by sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson or freshman Christian Veilleux. While Penn State ranks fourth in the nation in both scoring defense and pass efficiency defense, the Illini have struggled on that side of the ball. They are 13th or 14th in the Big Ten Conference in almost every defensive stat.
Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-2) at South Dakota State (5-1, 2-1)
Basics: 2 p.m., Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, S.D.
TV/radio: ESPN3; KGYM (1600 AM, 106.3 FM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa fell behind 24-0 at halftime last week against South Dakota before going down to a 34-21 home defeat, and it now faces an even larger test. South Dakota State is ranked No. 7 in this week’s FCS poll with its only loss coming by a 42-41 score in overtime against Southern Illinois two weeks ago. The Jackrabbits were down 10-7 in the second quarter against Western Illinois last week before rallying for a 41-17 win. Their offense is built around Pierre Strong, who averages 128 yards per game on the ground, and quarterback Chris Oladokun, who has 14 TD passes with only 2 interceptions.
Carroll (3-3, 2-3 CCIW) at Augustana (2-4, 1-3 CCIW)
Basics: 1 p.m., Knowlton Athletic Complex, Rock Island
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Storylines: The Augustana College football team is looking for a much-needed victory to snap a three-game losing streak. … Carroll could be just what the doctor prescribed as Augie has won two straight over the Pioneers and lead the all-time series 24-15-2. … The Vikings will be without sophomore WR Casey Erickson, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in last week's loss. His is the eighth ACL injury in the program this fall. … Cole Bhardwaj remains Augie's QB and will be working behind an offensive line that again got shuffled this week. … Carroll's offense revolves around senior QB Michael Johnson (135-215-4, 1,637 yards, 15 TDs). … Johnson has four receivers with 200+ yards receiving, led by Austin Eichstaedt (38-672, four TDs). J.R. Muth leads with six TD receptions. “They move the ball well through the air and their quarterback is a good runner; he's not afraid to pull it down and when he does, he gets positive yardage,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “Those are two things we will have to handle well or it will be a long day defensively.” … Carroll averages 24.7 points per game and allows 37.5; Augie averages 13.7 ppg and allows 32.7. … The Pioneers average 345 yards offense per game (68 rush/277 pass). Defensively they allow 484 yards per game (178 rushing/306 pass). Augie averages 249 yards offense (101 rush/148 pass) and allows 381 (153 rush/258 pass).
St. Francis (Ill.) (3-2, 3-0 MSFA Midwest) at St. Ambrose (3-4, 2-1 MSFA Midwest)
Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Twitter: @sbatt79
Storylines: The St. Ambrose Fighting Bees can make the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League race very interesting on Saturday. With a win over St. Francis, everyone in the league would have at least one loss. “Another week, another opportunity,” said SAU coach Mike Magistrelli. … SAU leads the all-time series 17-10 and has won the last four meetings. … The Bees are coming in off a huge upset of then No. 12 ranked Olivet Nazarene. SAU had not beaten a top-15 ranked team since 2013 (beat St. Xavier 65-30). The Bees had been 4-22 against ranked teams since that victory. … Once again, the Bees will be battling attrition as well as a tough opponent. Magistrelli reported that “we're pretty banged up” with a number of offensive players out or being game-time decisions. The o-line and running backs are stretched thinnest. Senior OL Jett Smith (mononucleosis) is out as are RBs T'Naleg Hall and Cade Gorzny. Fellow RBs Ray Bouye and Trent Nunn are nursing injuries. That leaves freshman Kaden King and sophomore Mark Skokna in line for snaps. SAU's two top defenders – DE Bernard Buhake and LB Ethan Miebach – are also nursing injures and were limited in practice this week. … USF comes in off a 34-0 win over Judson, a team SAU lost to two weeks ago 34-28 in OT. … Brothers Sam and Scott Tumilty were set to play their college football in the Quad-Cities – at Augustana College – are on the USF squad and Sam Tumilty is the starting QB and a major focus of the offense, leading the Fighting Saints in passing (48-86-582-5, 7 TDs) and rushing (105-582, 5 TDs). “They have explosive players on offense,” said Magistrelli. “We need to limit their big plays.” … USF averages 24.20 points per game and allows 17.40; SAU averages 27.7 points per game and allows 24.6. … USF averages 321 yards per game offense (205 rush/116 pass) and the Bees average 350 yards offense (182 rush/168 pass) and allow 368 yards (98 rush/270 pass).