Saturday's college football games at a glance

Washington University-St. Louis (3-2, 3-1 CCIW) at Augustana (2-3, 1-3 CCIW)

Storylines: The Augustana Vikings return home to face the Wash-U Bears in a CCIW contest. … The Bears lead the short all-time series 2-0, winning games 38-24 in 2018 and 35-14 last year in contests that were closer than the final scores indicated. The two teams did not play last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and altered season. … The Vikings will have their third different starting quarterback of the season as sophomore Cole Bhardwaj takes over for the injured Thomas Hall (knee) and Jason Grimes (undetermined leg). “He's one of the smartest kids on the team. We're very confident he can go in and function well,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. Bhardwaj will be operating behind a jumbled offensive line. Sophomore Ben Voigts started at left guard last week when junior Daniel Skold was moved to center, but Voigts was lost to a knee injury. Classmate Gavin Stricker is now at left guard, according to Bell. … Leading rusher Ty Rivelli (51 carries, 294 yards) missed last week's game with a hamstring injury and is a game-time decision this week. … Wash-U is coming off four straight home games to open CCIW play — among those were wins over North Park (41-7), Elmhurst (27-7) and Illinois Wesleyan (38-22) and a 40-10 loss to No. 5-ranked Wheaton. … For comparison, Augie beat NPU 17-14 and lost 45-0 to Wheaton last week. … Wash-U junior QB Matt Rush has thrown for 1,293 yards (109-171, with 12 TDs and three interceptions. … A pair of local juniors from the Quad-Cities are on the Wash-U roster — Sam Mattecheck (DB, Alleman HS) and Treyton Lamphier (WR, Moline HS), who has eight catches for 107 yards and a TD. Mattecheck has five tackles in five games. … Wash-U, under first-year head coach Aaron Keen, averages 422 yards and 27.4 points per game offensively and allows 329.4 yards and 21.4 points per game. Augie averages 258.6 yards and 15.0 points per game (both second worst in the CCIW) and the defense allows 383.6 yards and 33.0 points per game.