Saturday's college football games at a glance

Kansas State (4-3, 4-2) at Iowa State (5-2, 5-1)
Basics: 3 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: Fox; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State, ranked 17th in the AP poll, is in first place in the Big 12 and assured of its fourth straight winning record in league play coming out of its bye week. Breece Hall has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game and already has accumulated 1,034 yards and 13 touchdowns. Kansas State, coached by Iowa native Chris Klieman, has been without many players in recent weeks because of the coronavirus. The Wildcats have not won since Oct. 24. They started 4-0 in league play before back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Oklahoma State, then also had a bye last week.
Illinois (1-3, 1-3) at Nebraska (1-2, 1-2)
Basics: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
TV/radio: FS1; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Both teams claimed their first victory of the season last Saturday. Illinois got a 47-yard field goal by James McCourt with three seconds remaining to defeat Rutgers 23-20. Freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams broke the school record for rushing yards by a quarterback, carrying 31 times for 192 yards. Nebraska, with Luke McCaffery making his first career start at quarterback, built a 27-6 halftime lead against Penn State then held on for a 30-23 victory. The Cornhuskers held the Nittany Lions on downs twice inside the 11-yard line late in the game.
