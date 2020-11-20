Saturday's college football games at a glance

Kansas State (4-3, 4-2) at Iowa State (5-2, 5-1)

Storylines: Iowa State, ranked 17th in the AP poll, is in first place in the Big 12 and assured of its fourth straight winning record in league play coming out of its bye week. Breece Hall has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game and already has accumulated 1,034 yards and 13 touchdowns. Kansas State, coached by Iowa native Chris Klieman, has been without many players in recent weeks because of the coronavirus. The Wildcats have not won since Oct. 24. They started 4-0 in league play before back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Oklahoma State, then also had a bye last week.