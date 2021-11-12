Saturday's college football games at a glance

Augustana (4-5, 3-5 CCIW) at Ill. Wesleyan (3-6, 3-5 CCIW)

Storylines: The Augustana Vikings seek to close the season on a three-game win streak. Augie’s last football win streak of that length came in the 2014 season that finished with a 5-5 record. … Illinois Wesleyan, which has won six straight vs. Augie, leads the all-time series 48-37-1. The Vikings’ last victory was a 7-2 decision in Bloomington in 2014, which was part of the program’s last three-game win streak. … A fourth win could net the winner a share of fourth place in the league. ... “We've got to continue the momentum from this week into next week,” said Augie coach Steve Bell after last week’s 48-7 victory over Elmhurst. “It's fun to see guys mature in front of your eyes. Hopefully we can continue that process because we're not even close to being there. They're taking small baby steps right now and it's fun to watch.” … Despite missing two games and slowed by injuries, sophomore Ty Rivelli (92-468, 5 TDs) leads Augie’s rushing attack along with junior Jacob Brooks (109-453, 3 TDs). … Sophomore QB Cole Bhardwaj (95-156-3, 1,067 yards, 7 TDs) brings a 129.31 passer rating into the game. … After opening the season with three straight losses, the Titans have alternated wins and losses. They come into Saturday’s game after last week’s 72-7 loss at Wheaton. … Sophomore QB Sage Shindler is just shy of 2,000 yards passing for the season (171-264-9, 1,960 yards, 14 TDs). … IWU has three players from the Quad-Cities/Western Big 6 Conference on its roster — Ian Purvis (Jr., DB, Rock Island), Matthew Morrow (Soph., DL, UTHS), and Nick Simester (Fr., LB, Sterling). None of them are on IWU’s two-deep. … IWU averages 27.4 points per game and allows 33.9 ppg. The Titans average 392.8 yards offense per game (158.8 rush/234.0 pass) and allow 400.0 yards per game (162 rush/238 pass). … Augie averages 22.0 points per game and allows 27.3. The Vikings average 314.2 yards per game (116 rush/198.2 pass) and allow 360 yards (134.1 rush/225.9 pass).