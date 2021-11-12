Saturday's college football games at a glance

Iowa State (6-3, 4-2) at Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., AT&T Jones Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
TV/radio: ESPN2; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State became bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season with a 30-7 victory over Texas last Saturday. Breece Hall, who is third in the country in rushing yards, collected 119 of his 136 yards in the second half as the Cyclones scored 27 unanswered points after trailing at halftime. ISU has defeated Texas Tech in each of the last five meetings and will face a Red Raiders program in disarray after head coach Matt Wells was abruptly fired on Oct. 25. Baylor assistant Joey McGuire has been hired as his replacement but Tech will be led by interim coach Sonny Cumbie for the remainder of this season.
Northern Iowa (5-4, 3-3) at Missouri State (6-3, 5-2)
Basics: 2 p.m., Robert W. Plaster Stadium, Springfield, Mo.
TV/radio: ESPN+; KGYM (1600 AM, 106.3 FM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa had its two-game winning streak ended with a 17-10 overtime loss to Illinois State despite getting 252 yards passing from Theo Day and 142 receiving from Isaiah Weston. The Panthers have dropped to No. 20 in the FCS rankings. Missouri State, ranked No. 16, has won three of its past four games, including a 38-28 triumph over No. 7 Southern Illinois last week. The Bears, led by former Louisville coach Bobby Petrino, overcame three turnovers while holding SIU to only 36 yards rushing. Quarterback Jason Shelley has thrown for 2,497 yards, rushed for 309 and has had a hand in scoring 24 touchdowns.
Augustana (4-5, 3-5 CCIW) at Ill. Wesleyan (3-6, 3-5 CCIW)
Basics: 1 p.m., Tucci Stadium Bloomington, Ill.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Storylines: The Augustana Vikings seek to close the season on a three-game win streak. Augie’s last football win streak of that length came in the 2014 season that finished with a 5-5 record. … Illinois Wesleyan, which has won six straight vs. Augie, leads the all-time series 48-37-1. The Vikings’ last victory was a 7-2 decision in Bloomington in 2014, which was part of the program’s last three-game win streak. … A fourth win could net the winner a share of fourth place in the league. ... “We've got to continue the momentum from this week into next week,” said Augie coach Steve Bell after last week’s 48-7 victory over Elmhurst. “It's fun to see guys mature in front of your eyes. Hopefully we can continue that process because we're not even close to being there. They're taking small baby steps right now and it's fun to watch.” … Despite missing two games and slowed by injuries, sophomore Ty Rivelli (92-468, 5 TDs) leads Augie’s rushing attack along with junior Jacob Brooks (109-453, 3 TDs). … Sophomore QB Cole Bhardwaj (95-156-3, 1,067 yards, 7 TDs) brings a 129.31 passer rating into the game. … After opening the season with three straight losses, the Titans have alternated wins and losses. They come into Saturday’s game after last week’s 72-7 loss at Wheaton. … Sophomore QB Sage Shindler is just shy of 2,000 yards passing for the season (171-264-9, 1,960 yards, 14 TDs). … IWU has three players from the Quad-Cities/Western Big 6 Conference on its roster — Ian Purvis (Jr., DB, Rock Island), Matthew Morrow (Soph., DL, UTHS), and Nick Simester (Fr., LB, Sterling). None of them are on IWU’s two-deep. … IWU averages 27.4 points per game and allows 33.9 ppg. The Titans average 392.8 yards offense per game (158.8 rush/234.0 pass) and allow 400.0 yards per game (162 rush/238 pass). … Augie averages 22.0 points per game and allows 27.3. The Vikings average 314.2 yards per game (116 rush/198.2 pass) and allow 360 yards (134.1 rush/225.9 pass).
St. Ambrose (3-7, 2-4 MSFA Midwest) at Missouri Baptist (4-6, 1-5 MSFA Midwest)
Basics: 11 a.m., Spartan Field, St. Louis, Mo.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Storylines: St. Ambrose looks to cap a season of struggles with another win over Missouri Baptist, a team it has beaten in three straight meetings and holds a 5-1 series lead over. … SAU has lost three straight games ahead of today’s season finale. It is SAU’s second three-game losing streak of the season. … SAU had a three-game losing streak in 2019 and a five-game skid in the 2017 4-6 season. … The Fighting Bees continue to be plagued by injuries according to coach Mike Magistrelli and will have a number of backups in starting roles. Among those are freshman center Nehemiah Miller (for Marty O’Brien, shoulder), freshman RB Kaden King and sophomore RB Marc Skokna, who began the year listed as a defensive back. RBs Cade Gorzny (foot) and Ray Bouye (shoulder) are out, while RBs T’Nahleg Hall (upper body) and Trent Nunn (shoulder) are questionable in a backfield led by senior QB John Benckendorf (43-75-3, 495 yards, 3 TDs; 37 rushes, 188 yards, 2 TDs). … Yemi Ward (35-407, 7 TDs) leads a receiving crew of 16 to have caught passes this season for SAU. … MBU snapped a six-game losing streak with last Saturday’s 28-22 victory over Judson. In that streak, MBU did not score more than 17 points a game. … Senior RB Ronald Allen leads the Spartans in rushing yards (748 in 144 carries) and touchdowns (nine). MBU receivers have just six TD receptions as QB Josh Munn (151-279-1,472 yards with 5 TDs and 9 interceptions) is more of a running threat. … MBU averages 20.8 points per game and allows 25.9. The Spartans average 330.6 yards offense per game (160.4 rush/170.2 pass) and allow 350.9 yards per game (128.3 rush/222.6 pass). … St. Ambrose averages 24.2 points per game and allows 28.2. The Fighting Bees average 319.8 yards per game offense (169.5 rush/150.3 pass) and allow 388.3 yards per game (133.9 rush/254.4 pass).