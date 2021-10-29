Saturday's college football games at a glance

St. Ambrose (3-5, 2-2 MSFA Midwest) at Roosevelt (3-4, 2-2 MSFA Midwest)

Storylines: The St. Ambrose University Fighting Bees will be doubly anxious to win this game to make up for two losses to the Lakers in the adapted spring season, falling 24-17 and 27-13 to bookend that campaign. … Those were the first meetings between the two programs as Roosevelt merged with Robert Morris University in the summer of 2020. SAU led the all-time series with RMU 3-2. … The Bees are starting senior John Benckendorf at quarterback this week in place of sophomore Tom Casey. “We've put Tom in some tough situations at times, not protecting him,” said SAU coach Mike Magistrelli, noting the offensive line will still be without junior All-MSFA Midwest OT Brian Ciciura (season-ending shoulder surgery), but might return senior Jett Schmitt (mono), who didn't play last week. “We're going with John because of his ability to move within the pocket and his broken-play ability and those types of things.” … The Bees will be without RBs Cade Gorzny and T'Nahleg Hall as well because of injuries. … Two of Roosevelt's losses were forfeits to Lawrence Tech and St. Xavier because of COVID-19 issues. … The Lakers come into this game off last week's 30-20 road loss to Judson, which beat SAU 34-28 in OT. … Roosevelt QB Jack Sheehan (72-129-3, 1,041 yards) has thrown for 12 TDs and the Lakers have rushed for nine scores, led by Ke'Von Johnson (129-696) with six. … Roosevelt averages 30.8 points per game and allows 21.8; SAU averages 23.3 points per game and allows 27.7. … The Lakers average 407.4 yards offense per game (200.4 rush/207 pass) and the Bees average 302.6 yards offense (150 rush/152.6 pass) and allow 394.3 yards (139.7 rush/254.6 pass).