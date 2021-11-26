Saturday's college football games at a glance

Northwestern (3-8, 1-7) at Illinois (4-7, 3-5)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois suffered a 33-23 loss to Iowa last Saturday but still has a small chance of landing a bowl bid even with a sub-.500 record. It also will be trying to reclaim the Land of Lincoln Trophy after losing each of its last six meetings with Northwestern. The Illini will say goodbye to 41 seniors in this game, including 21 "super seniors," the most of any team in the country. Northwestern, which played in the Big Ten championship game last season, has lost five straight games and scored just 54 points in that stretch. The Wildcats, who last won Oct. 16 against Rutgers, are led by Evan Hull, who has rushed for 908 yards.
Northern Iowa (6-5, 4-4) at Eastern Washington (9-2, 6-2)
Basics: 3 p.m., Roos Field, Cheney, Wash.
TV/radio: ESPN+; KGYM (1600 AM, 106.3 FM)
Storylines: This is an opening-round game in the FCS playoffs with the winner scheduled to face No. 5-ranked Montana. UNI is making its 22nd playoff appearance (second only to Montana) after routing Western Illinois 41-3 in the final game of the regular season. The Panthers, who registered 12 quarterback sacks in that game, have defeated three other FCS playoff participants this season. No. 4 Eastern Washington, which plays on a unique red artificial playing surface, is in the playoffs for the third time in five years under coach Aaron Best. The Eagles, led by quarterback Eric Barriere, average 399.4 yards passing per game (564.4 total) and have scored more than 60 points four times this season.