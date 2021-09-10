Saturday's college football games at a glance

Concordia, Mich. (0-0) at St. Ambrose (1-1)

Storylines: This is the first of two Mid-States Football Association crossover games with Mideast division teams. SAU travels to face Lawrence Tech in Southfield, Mich., next Saturday. ... Chalk this game up as one of those “it figures” contests. For the first time in four seasons, the Fighting Bees won't have to play national powers St. Francis (Ind.) or Marian in crossover games. Concordia, however, is actually ranked higher than both of those programs, coming into this game, No. 6 in the latest NAIA poll. … There are eight MSFA teams ranked in the Top 25 in this week's NAIA poll. … This is the fourth meeting all-time between these programs. SAU leads the series 3-1 with that lone loss being a 35-16 setback in the last meeting in 2016. … The visiting Cardinals, opening their season today, do not get any advantage from seeing any film on the Fighting Bees, who are playing their third straight home game to open the season. According to SAU coach Mike Magistrelli, league rules prevent Concordia from accessing film since they have none to share in the league film pool. … The Bees will be making some adjustment in their receiving corps as they prepare to face the Cardinals' fourth-ranked defense. SAU lost junior Justin Wright to a broken collarbone in last Saturday's 24-17 loss to nationally 27th-ranked Waldorf. Magistrelli said the injury is more than likely season-ending for Wright, who led the Bees with 12 catches for 170 yards and had 1 TD. ... SAU will still be without senior RB Ray Bouye as he recovers from complications from a heat-related issue that occurred in the season opener.