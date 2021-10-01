Saturday's college football games at a glance

Trinity International (2-2, 0-0) at St. Ambrose (1-3, 0-0)

Storylines: The Fighting Bees hope to enjoy homecoming festivities in their Mid-States Football Association Midwest League opener against Trinity International. St. Ambrose has dominated the series, leading 24-1. The Bees have averaged 54+ points in the last three wins over TIU. Running backs Cade Gorzny (36-358, 2 TDs) and T'Nahleg Hall (68-224, 1 TD) have been slowed by injuries, but the Bees will get Ray Bouye back in the rotation behind an offensive line that is also getting healthier. … TIU is now led by first-year coach Willie Tillman and his tenure got off to a rough start as the Trojans forfeited their first two games this season because of COVID-19 concerns. The Trojans have wins over Iowa Wesleyan (49-32) and Greenville (26-21). … TIU, which has played two QBs behind a huge offensive line, is seeking its first MSFA victory since Oct. 21, 2017, a 34-28 win over Robert Morris (Ill.). It has been since 2011 the Trojans have won a league road game. … SAU, coming off its bye week, averages 25.0 points per game and allows 25.0 ppg.