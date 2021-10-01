Saturday's college football games at a glance

Kansas (1-3, 0-1) at Iowa State (2-2, 0-1)
Basics: 6 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State, which was seventh in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, dropped out of the poll following a 31-29 loss to Baylor in which it outgained the Bears 479-282. The Cyclones’ Breece Hall rushed for 190 yards in the loss and now has a school-record 40 touchdowns with at least one in each of the past 16 games. ISU has defeated Kansas in each of the past six meetings. The Jayhawks’ only victory this season is against South Dakota. They gained 530 yards but gave up 607 in a 52-33 loss to Duke last week. Quarterback Jason Bean passed for 323 yards in that game and also is the team’s leading rusher.
Charlotte (3-1) at Illinois (1-4)
Basics: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois has lost four straight games and failed to score a touchdown last week in a 13-9 loss to Purdue. The Illini took a 9-6 lead early in the fourth quarter, but allowed the only touchdown of the game with 5:44 to go. Joshua McCray paced the offense with 156 yards rushing, but the Illini managed only 100 yards through the air. Charlotte defeated Duke 31-28 in its season opener and has only lost to Georgia State. Former walk-on QB Chris Reynolds collected 371 total yards and five touchdowns in a 42-39 victory over Middle Tennessee last week and is now the 49ers’ career leader in passing yards (5,974) and TDs (45).
Youngstown State (1-2, 1-1) at Northern Iowa (2-1, 0-0)
Basics: 4 p.m., UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
TV/radio: KGCW; KGYM (1600 AM, 106.3 FM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa, ranked 12th in the latest FCS poll, is coming off a bye week. The Panthers have won two straight games since an opening loss to Iowa State. This game is both their homecoming and their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. Youngstown State made MVFC history last week by squandering a 28-point lead in a 38-35 loss to Western Illinois. The Penguins are allowing 334.3 yards passing and 40.3 points per game. Their offense has been one-dimensional so far as quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw has more yards rushing than passing. Jaleel McLaughlin leads the Penguins with 412 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns.
North Park (0-3, 0-2 CCIW) at Augustana (1-2, 0-2 CCIW)
Basics: 1 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Twitter: TJ_DA
Storylines: Augustana coach Steve Bell is hoping his team can rebound from last week's humbling 58-6 setback to top-ranked North Central. He reports that his squad has had a good week of practice that was focused on communication and mental processes as much as anything physical. Augie has needed freshmen defensive backs Jordan Geroulis and Johnny Breeden to step up and fill in with injuries depleting the defensive backfield. … NPU is coming off a 58-27 loss to Wheaton in a game it trailed just 14-13 after one quarter and then gave up 44 points in the middle stanzas. Through three games, NPU has been outscored 99-0 in the second and third quarters. Augie averages 19.3 points per game and allows 35.3. NPU is averaging 13.7 ppg and allows 52.7.
Trinity International (2-2, 0-0) at St. Ambrose (1-3, 0-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Twitter: @sbatt79
Storylines: The Fighting Bees hope to enjoy homecoming festivities in their Mid-States Football Association Midwest League opener against Trinity International. St. Ambrose has dominated the series, leading 24-1. The Bees have averaged 54+ points in the last three wins over TIU. Running backs Cade Gorzny (36-358, 2 TDs) and T'Nahleg Hall (68-224, 1 TD) have been slowed by injuries, but the Bees will get Ray Bouye back in the rotation behind an offensive line that is also getting healthier. … TIU is now led by first-year coach Willie Tillman and his tenure got off to a rough start as the Trojans forfeited their first two games this season because of COVID-19 concerns. The Trojans have wins over Iowa Wesleyan (49-32) and Greenville (26-21). … TIU, which has played two QBs behind a huge offensive line, is seeking its first MSFA victory since Oct. 21, 2017, a 34-28 win over Robert Morris (Ill.). It has been since 2011 the Trojans have won a league road game. … SAU, coming off its bye week, averages 25.0 points per game and allows 25.0 ppg.