Saturday's college football games at a glance

Augustana (1-1, 0-1) at North Central (2-0, 1-0)

Storylines: Things don’t get any easier for the Augustana College football team as it tries to rebound from last week’s 27-21 overtime loss to Millikin. The Vikings face CCIW foe North Central, the No. 1 team in the latest NCAA Division III poll. NCC is coming off a 20-7 victory over No. 5 Wheaton. The Vikings will have their hands full with a North Central team that features plenty of strength in the trenches and talented skill players across the field. NCC freshman QB Luke Lehnen has thrown for 609 yards and four TDs in the first two games. Andrew Kamienski (13 catches, 339 yards, 1 TD) and DeAngelo Eardy (5 catches, 145 yards, 2 TDs) are his top targets. Junior RB Ethan Greenfield leads the Cardinals with 192 yards rushing and five TDs. While the Vikings have plenty of concerns lining up across from them on Saturday, Coach Steve Bell said the main focus is on his team and not the powerful Cardinals who average 540.5 yards per game offensively. “It’s like every week, we have to take care of us,” Bell said. “We have to take care of the consistency, the mental toughness. … We need to focus on Augustana.” … Augie leads the all-time series 55-34-1, but the defending DIII national champ Cardinals have won the last 14 meetings dating back to 2006. … There is one local player on the NCC roster. Lane Brinkman (Sr., DL, Riverdale HS) is on the two-deep at defensive tackle.