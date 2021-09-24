Saturday's college football games at a glance

Iowa State (2-1, 0-0) at Baylor (3-0, 1-0)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
TV/radio: Fox; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State, 14th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, leads the country in total defense, allowing an average of 194 yards per game heading into its Big 12 Conference opener. None of the Cyclones’ first three opponents topped 100 yards rushing or 300 yards of total offense. Junior running back Breece Hall has 37 career rushing touchdowns, one short of the school record shared by Troy Davis and Dexter Green. Baylor, 2-7 last year under new coach Dave Aranda, already has exceeded its 2020 victory total, defeating Texas State (29-20), Texas Southern (66-7) and Kansas (45-7). The Bears have 964 yards rushing, including 300 or more apiece by seniors Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner.
Illinois (1-3, 1-1) at Purdue (2-1, 0-0)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois is coming off its third consecutive setback — a tough 20-17 loss to Maryland — and is playing its third Big Ten Conference game while Purdue will be playing its first. The Illini’s Isaiah Williams is tied for the Big Ten lead with 21 pass receptions with Purdue’s David Bell, who is in concussion protocol and questionable for the game. Purdue suffered a 27-13 loss to Notre Dame last week following victories over Oregon State and Connecticut. Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer has completed 72.2% of his passes for 745 yards and 7 touchdowns, but the Boilermakers are last in the Big Ten in rushing offense.
Augustana (1-1, 0-1) at North Central (2-0, 1-0)
Basics: 2 p.m., Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, Naperville
Storylines: Things don’t get any easier for the Augustana College football team as it tries to rebound from last week’s 27-21 overtime loss to Millikin. The Vikings face CCIW foe North Central, the No. 1 team in the latest NCAA Division III poll. NCC is coming off a 20-7 victory over No. 5 Wheaton. The Vikings will have their hands full with a North Central team that features plenty of strength in the trenches and talented skill players across the field. NCC freshman QB Luke Lehnen has thrown for 609 yards and four TDs in the first two games. Andrew Kamienski (13 catches, 339 yards, 1 TD) and DeAngelo Eardy (5 catches, 145 yards, 2 TDs) are his top targets. Junior RB Ethan Greenfield leads the Cardinals with 192 yards rushing and five TDs. While the Vikings have plenty of concerns lining up across from them on Saturday, Coach Steve Bell said the main focus is on his team and not the powerful Cardinals who average 540.5 yards per game offensively. “It’s like every week, we have to take care of us,” Bell said. “We have to take care of the consistency, the mental toughness. … We need to focus on Augustana.” … Augie leads the all-time series 55-34-1, but the defending DIII national champ Cardinals have won the last 14 meetings dating back to 2006. … There is one local player on the NCC roster. Lane Brinkman (Sr., DL, Riverdale HS) is on the two-deep at defensive tackle.