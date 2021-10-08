Saturday's college football games at a glance

Augustana (2-2, 1-2 CCIW) at Wheaton (3-1, 2-1 CCIW)

Storylines: The Augustana College football team will be looking to follow last week's 17-14 victory over North Park with more success against what should be a much stiffer challenge as the Vikings travel to take on the nationally fifth-ranked Wheaton Thunder. The Vikings may be putting a different looking product on the McCully Stadium turf. Because of injuries, Augie could be without starting quarterback Thomas Hall (knee) and top running back Ty Rivelli (hamstring). Augie coach Steve Bell said both would be game-time decisions. Jacob Brooks will step up and get more reps at RB should Rivelli not go, but Bell did not commit to Hall's replacement, saying he was comfortable with either Cole Bhardwaj or Jason Grimes stepping in. … Wheaton leads the all-time series 33-29-2. The Thunder have have won 13 in a row in the series and Augie has not scored more than 17 points in a game against the Thunder since a 28-24 setback in 2007 to begin this streak. … Augie’s last win at Wheaton was a 28-7 decision in 2005. … Wheaton won the last meeting 40-0 in 2019. … Wheaton, which is celebrating homecoming, suffered its only setback to top-ranked North Central, a 20-7 loss three weeks ago. … Augie is averaging 14.7 points per game and allowing 33.0. Wheaton, now coached by Jesse Scott in his first full season, is averaging 35.0 points per game and allowing 19.0.