Saturday's college football games at a glance

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak last Saturday with 24-14 nonconference conquest of Charlotte. The Illini rolled up 339 yards rushing, including 257 on 26 carries by Chase Brown. They will be challenged by one of the nation’s top rushing defenses as Wisconsin is allowing only 45 yards per game on the ground and only 1.6 yards per rushing attempt. That hasn’t translated into victories for the Badgers, who have faced arguably the toughest schedule in the country. They lost to Michigan 38-17 last week and also have lost to Penn State and Notre Dame with their only win coming against Eastern Michigan.
Northern Iowa (3-1, 1-0) at North Dakota State (4-0, 1-0)
Basics: 1 p.m., Fargodome, Fargo, N.D.
TV/radio: ESPN+; KGYM (1600 AM, 106.3 FM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa, ranked 12th in the latest FCS poll, opened Missouri Valley Football Conference play with a 34-7 victory over Youngstown State last week. The Panthers got 119 yards rushing from Dom Williams and held the visiting Penguins scoreless until the final minutes. No. 5-ranked North Dakota State was a 16-10 winner over new MVFC member North Dakota last week. The Bison, who have won eight FCS national titles in the past 10 years, collected only 57 yards passing to go with 223 yards rushing in that contest. They have attempted only 48 passes in the first four games, but have outgained their opponents 1268 to 243 on ground.
Augustana (2-2, 1-2 CCIW) at Wheaton (3-1, 2-1 CCIW)
Basics: 1 p.m., McCully Stadium, Wheaton
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Storylines: The Augustana College football team will be looking to follow last week's 17-14 victory over North Park with more success against what should be a much stiffer challenge as the Vikings travel to take on the nationally fifth-ranked Wheaton Thunder. The Vikings may be putting a different looking product on the McCully Stadium turf. Because of injuries, Augie could be without starting quarterback Thomas Hall (knee) and top running back Ty Rivelli (hamstring). Augie coach Steve Bell said both would be game-time decisions. Jacob Brooks will step up and get more reps at RB should Rivelli not go, but Bell did not commit to Hall's replacement, saying he was comfortable with either Cole Bhardwaj or Jason Grimes stepping in. … Wheaton leads the all-time series 33-29-2. The Thunder have have won 13 in a row in the series and Augie has not scored more than 17 points in a game against the Thunder since a 28-24 setback in 2007 to begin this streak. … Augie’s last win at Wheaton was a 28-7 decision in 2005. … Wheaton won the last meeting 40-0 in 2019. … Wheaton, which is celebrating homecoming, suffered its only setback to top-ranked North Central, a 20-7 loss three weeks ago. … Augie is averaging 14.7 points per game and allowing 33.0. Wheaton, now coached by Jesse Scott in his first full season, is averaging 35.0 points per game and allowing 19.0.
St. Ambrose (2-3, 1-0 MSFA Midwest) at Judson (1-4, 0-1 MSFA Midwest)
Basics: 2 p.m., Dundee-Crown High School, Carpentersville, Ill.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Storylines: This is the first meeting between the two schools as Judson is playing its first year of varsity ball. … St. Ambrose snapped a three-game losing skid with last week's 49-28 MSFA Midwest League victory over Trinity International. … SAU comes into this game with a different offensive attack because of injuries. The Fighting Bees will be without three key starters — RB Cade Gorzny (broken toe), All-MFSA LT Brian Ciciura (shoulder) and LG Nate Allen (non-COVID illness). That leaves senior Caleb Osborn, who is just coming back from an ankle injury, and sophomore Willy Lopez filling line spots. “Against a team that blitzes on almost every down, it's not an ideal situation,” said SAU coach Mike Magistrelli. … SAU has scored more TDs passing (12) than rushing (8) this season. Junior WR Yemi Ward leads the team with six touchdowns. … The Eagles have no seniors and just 10 juniors on the roster. … The Eagles have one Quad-Citian on the roster in Camren Carter (Soph., DB, Davenport West HS) to go along with two from Western Big 6 Conference schools in Negil Bruce (Jr., RB, Sterling HS), who is one of the team's top rushers, and Trevon Iriarte (Fr., OL, Quincy HS). … SAU comes in averaging 29.8 points per game and allowing 25.6. Judson averages 28.0 ppg and allows 38.8.