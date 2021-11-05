Saturday's college football games at a glance

Texas (4-4, 2-3) at Iowa State (5-3, 3-2)
Basics: 6:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State faltered last week, turning in its worst defensive performance of the season in a 38-31 loss to West Virginia. However, the Cyclones have won nine in a row at home against Big 12 opponents and have defeated Texas each of the past two years with both games coming down to a late field goal try. ISU made a walk-off field goal in 2019 and Texas missed one last season. The Longhorns have lost three straight games but all have been by 8 points or less against ranked teams (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor). Bijan Robinson has rushed for 967 yards and scored 14 touchdowns to pace a potent offense.
Illinois (3-6, 2-4) at Minnesota (6-2, 4-1)
Basics: 11 a.m., Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
TV/radio: ESPN2; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: A week after its memorable nine-overtime victory on the road at Penn State, Illinois went down to a forgettable 20-14 loss to Rutgers last Saturday. The Illini continue to get off the slow starts and have scored only five points in the first quarter in nine games. Minnesota sits alone atop the Big Ten West standings and already has clinched a bowl bid. The Golden Gophers have lost four running backs to season-ending injuries but continue to grind out yardage on the ground. They had 308 yards rushing last week in a 41-14 conquest of Northwestern with freshmen Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas each collecting more than 100 yards for the second straight game.
Northern Iowa (5-3, 3-2) at Illinois State (3-5, 1-4)
Basics: Noon, Hancock Stadium, Normal, Ill.
TV/radio: Marquee; KGYM (1600 AM, 106.3 FM)
Storylines: Northern Iowa has won two straight games against FCS top-10 teams, including a 23-16 victory over No. 3-ranked Southern Illinois last Saturday. The Panthers, who are up to 13th in the latest FCS poll, passed for only 103 yards in that game but got 126 yards rushing from Bradrick Shaw. Illinois State has lost four of the past five games but the one win in that span came against No. 15 South Dakota. The Redbirds average only 271 yards of offense per game and rely heavily on freshman running back Cole Mueller, who is the only player on the team with more than two touchdowns and more than 163 yards rushing.
Elmhurst (1-7, 1-6 CCIW) at Augustana (3-5, 2-5 CCIW)
Basics: 1 p.m., Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Storylines: The Augustana Vikings try to build off last week’s 42-14 road victory over Carthage in which they rolled to season highs in points, total yards (526), rushing yards (251 yards) and rushing touchdowns (five). … With three straight victories over Elmhurst, Augie leads the all-time series 56-8-1. The last meeting was Augie’s 55-13 win in 2019. … Augie coach Steve Bell is hoping to see continued success from his team. Part of that is handling a unique Elmhurst defensive approach. “They throw some funky junk at you and we will have to be on the same page with our communication,” said Bell. … Kaleb Goodlow (Sr., OL, United Township HS) is on the Elmhurst roster. … Ahead of their final home game, 13 Augie seniors will be recognized. They are Brody Blackford, Vincent D’Orazio, Alex Herrera, Connor Hughes, Brett Kneeland, Kyle Leavitt, David Mason III, Matt McCarthy, Matt Payton, Logan Pierard, Derek Sandstedt, Mikey Scarpinato and Justin Wehr. … Elmhurst averages a league-low 9.0 points per game and allows a league-worst 41.4 ppg. The Bluejays average 173.3 yards offense per game (50.6 rush/122.6 pass) and allow 457.6 yards per game (176.9 rush/280.8 pass). … Augie averages 18.8 points per game and allows 29.9. The Vikings average 300.4 yards per game (115.5 rush/184.9 pass) and allow 374.8 (142.8 rush/232.0 pass).
St. Xavier (6-2, 4-1 MSFA Midwest League) at St. Ambrose (3-6, 2-3 MSFA Midwest)
Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Twitter: @Dox5
Storylines: St. Xavier, ranked No. 18 in the latest NAIA national poll, comes in leading the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League race. … St. Ambrose beat SXU 17-10 in a spring meeting with another scheduled contest canceled. … SXU leads the all-times series 11-9. … SAU coach Mike Magistrelli brings a beat up bunch of Fighting Bees into this game against a top opponent. “We’ve got a really good football team coming in, perhaps the best team in the league, in my opinion,” said Magistrelli. “They’re clicking on all cylinders and playing really well on offense and are very stingy on defense. They have some really good players playing at a high level.” … And that could make it tough on SAU which could potentially be without a number of starters. SAU will be without junior offensive linemen Nate Allen (away for a family funeral) and Marty O’Brien (shoulder injury) as well as senior RBs Cade Gorzny (foot) and Ray Bouye (shoulder). Junior RB T’Nahleg Hall (upper body) returns. … Before their final home game, 28 SAU seniors will be honored. They are Allen Bartoszek, John Benckendorf, Deonte Berry, Cade Bianchi, Aaron Boley, Ray Bouye, Bernard Buhake, Deon Carpenter, Daniel Crowder (student-coach), Aaron Deter, Brentin Erickson, Tom Gillen, Cade Gorzny, Gabe Johnson, Sam Kerr, Aaron Krockey, Brody Mason, Tyler Martyn (student-coach), Ethan Miebach, D.J. Mumaw, Trent Nunn, Caleb Osborn, Jett Schmitt, Vince Shaw, Nick Steponavicious, Hunter Thompson, Logan Wickens, Blake Wittman and Khalen Young. … SXU QB Stuart Ross (132-202-4, 12 TDs) has thrown for 1,370 yards this season and added another 82 rushing. … Amari Venerable (128-664 yards) leads the Cougars with seven rushing TDs. … SXU averages 36.9 points per game and allows 19.4. The Cougars average 374 yards offense per game (156.7 rush/217.3 pass) and allow 320/3 yards per game (88.7 rush/231.6 pass). … St. Ambrose averages 25.4 points per game and allows 26.9. The Fighting Bees average 333.8 yards per game of offense (174.1 rush/159.7 pass) and allow 378.2 yards per game (130.6 rush/247.7 pass).