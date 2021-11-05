Saturday's college football games at a glance

St. Xavier (6-2, 4-1 MSFA Midwest League) at St. Ambrose (3-6, 2-3 MSFA Midwest)

Storylines: St. Xavier, ranked No. 18 in the latest NAIA national poll, comes in leading the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League race. … St. Ambrose beat SXU 17-10 in a spring meeting with another scheduled contest canceled. … SXU leads the all-times series 11-9. … SAU coach Mike Magistrelli brings a beat up bunch of Fighting Bees into this game against a top opponent. “We’ve got a really good football team coming in, perhaps the best team in the league, in my opinion,” said Magistrelli. “They’re clicking on all cylinders and playing really well on offense and are very stingy on defense. They have some really good players playing at a high level.” … And that could make it tough on SAU which could potentially be without a number of starters. SAU will be without junior offensive linemen Nate Allen (away for a family funeral) and Marty O’Brien (shoulder injury) as well as senior RBs Cade Gorzny (foot) and Ray Bouye (shoulder). Junior RB T’Nahleg Hall (upper body) returns. … Before their final home game, 28 SAU seniors will be honored. They are Allen Bartoszek, John Benckendorf, Deonte Berry, Cade Bianchi, Aaron Boley, Ray Bouye, Bernard Buhake, Deon Carpenter, Daniel Crowder (student-coach), Aaron Deter, Brentin Erickson, Tom Gillen, Cade Gorzny, Gabe Johnson, Sam Kerr, Aaron Krockey, Brody Mason, Tyler Martyn (student-coach), Ethan Miebach, D.J. Mumaw, Trent Nunn, Caleb Osborn, Jett Schmitt, Vince Shaw, Nick Steponavicious, Hunter Thompson, Logan Wickens, Blake Wittman and Khalen Young. … SXU QB Stuart Ross (132-202-4, 12 TDs) has thrown for 1,370 yards this season and added another 82 rushing. … Amari Venerable (128-664 yards) leads the Cougars with seven rushing TDs. … SXU averages 36.9 points per game and allows 19.4. The Cougars average 374 yards offense per game (156.7 rush/217.3 pass) and allow 320/3 yards per game (88.7 rush/231.6 pass). … St. Ambrose averages 25.4 points per game and allows 26.9. The Fighting Bees average 333.8 yards per game of offense (174.1 rush/159.7 pass) and allow 378.2 yards per game (130.6 rush/247.7 pass).