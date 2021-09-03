Saturday's college games at a glance

Northern Iowa (0-0) at Iowa State (0-0)
Basics: 3:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium
TV/radio: ESPN+; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State, ranked seventh in the Associated Press preseason Top 25, returns 19 starters from last season, including three preseason All-Americans — running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose — plus record-setting quarterback Brock Purdy. UNI is ranked 21st in the preseason FCS poll after going 3-4 in an unprecedented spring season that just concluded April 10. The Panthers return all 22 starters from that team although they remain undecided at quarterback between incumbent Will McElvain and Michigan State transfer Theo Day. Iowa State has a 23-6-3 advantage in the series between the teams.
Texas-San Antonio (0-0) at Illinois (1-0)
Basics: 6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Illinois was one of the few teams that opened its season last week and Brett Bielema’s debut game as head coach resulted in a 30-22 victory over Nebraska. Backup quarterback Art Sitkowski came off the bench when Brandon Peters was injured and was named Big Ten offensive player of the week. Texas-San Antonio was 7-5 last season, 5-2 in Conference USA. The Roadrunners return most of their offensive weapons, including senior dual threat QB Frank Harris and junior running back Sincere McCormick, who rushed for 1,467 yards last season, 2,450 in his first two years of college.
Augustana (0-0) at Rhodes College (0-0)
Basics: Noon, Crain Field, Memphis, Tenn.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Live stream: There is a link to a live stream of the game on the Rhodes College website (https://rhodeslynx.com/sports/football/schedule).
Storylines: This is the first meeting between the two schools and begins a home-and-home contract that has the Lynx visiting Rock Island next fall. ... While there are a number of familiar faces on the field for the Vikings for the season opener, a few of those are just getting back up to speed, especially the wide receivers. Juniors Craig Shelton and Bobby Inserra and sophomore Casey Erickson missed time in the preseason for various reasons. ... The Viking defense is led by junior linebacker Tim Swaney, who averaged 14.0 tackles per game in the short spring season. That ranked fourth in the nation among Division III programs. ... Rhodes was 0-4 in its short spring season, which followed a 1-9 2019 season.
Waldorf (1-0) at St. Ambrose (1-0)
Basics: 6 p.m., Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Radio: KALA (106.5 FM)
Storylines: Both teams opened the season with nonconference victories last week. St. Ambrose throttled an over-matched Iowa Wesleyan squad 45-13 and Waldorf opened with a 30-3 victory over Briar Cliff. ... SAU leads the all-time series with Waldorf 11-0, but this is the first meeting between the two since SAU's 80-20 victory in 2013. This is the opener of a home-and-home contract with both games being 6 p.m. starts. ... Sophomore QB Jordan Cooper made quite a splash in his Waldorf debut and was named the North Star Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. The Texas native who attended two NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision programs — U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Houston — completed 23 of 37 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed passes to eight receivers. The Warriors added just 36 rushing yards in that game. ... Davenport Central graduate Jatoviay Hill, who attended Iowa Central CC, is a senior RB for the Warriors who carried seven times in the opener for a team-best 28 yards. ... SAU will be without senior RB Ray Bouye for this week. According to SAU coach Mike Magistrelli, Bouye suffered heat-related issues last week and was hospitalized for a few days after the game.