Saturday's college games at a glance

Storylines: Both teams opened the season with nonconference victories last week. St. Ambrose throttled an over-matched Iowa Wesleyan squad 45-13 and Waldorf opened with a 30-3 victory over Briar Cliff. ... SAU leads the all-time series with Waldorf 11-0, but this is the first meeting between the two since SAU's 80-20 victory in 2013. This is the opener of a home-and-home contract with both games being 6 p.m. starts. ... Sophomore QB Jordan Cooper made quite a splash in his Waldorf debut and was named the North Star Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. The Texas native who attended two NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision programs — U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Houston — completed 23 of 37 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed passes to eight receivers. The Warriors added just 36 rushing yards in that game. ... Davenport Central graduate Jatoviay Hill, who attended Iowa Central CC, is a senior RB for the Warriors who carried seven times in the opener for a team-best 28 yards. ... SAU will be without senior RB Ray Bouye for this week. According to SAU coach Mike Magistrelli, Bouye suffered heat-related issues last week and was hospitalized for a few days after the game.