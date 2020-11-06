Saturday's games at a glance

Baylor (1-3, 1-3) at Iowa State (4-2, 4-1)
Basics: 6 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)
Storylines: Iowa State is No. 17 in the weekly AP poll following a 52-22 rout of Kansas. The Cyclones are 4-1 in league play for only the second time ever and will be attempting to get off to their first 5-1 start. Sophomore Breece Hall has rushed for more than 100 yards in all six games and had his second straight 185-yard effort last week. Baylor, which had a couple of games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, is coming off a 33-23 loss to TCU in which it once trailed 30-0. The Bears are led by senior quarterback Charlie Brewer, who will be making his 35th career start.
Minnesota (0-2, 0-2) at Illinois (0-2, 0-2)
Basics: 2:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign
TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)
Storylines: Because of injuries and COVID-19, Illinois got down to its fourth-team quarterback last week, but Coran Taylor passed for 273 yards off the bench and nearly brought the Illini back to beat Purdue. Minnesota lost to Michigan 49-24 in its opener, then dropped a 45-44 overtime decision to Maryland last week. The Gophers are last in the Big Ten in rushing defense, but have a potent offense. Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for 347 yards and six touchdowns, Rashod Bateman is among the league’s best receivers and Tanner Morgan is a third-year starter at QB.
