Saturday's games at a glance

Baylor (1-3, 1-3) at Iowa State (4-2, 4-1)

Storylines: Iowa State is No. 17 in the weekly AP poll following a 52-22 rout of Kansas. The Cyclones are 4-1 in league play for only the second time ever and will be attempting to get off to their first 5-1 start. Sophomore Breece Hall has rushed for more than 100 yards in all six games and had his second straight 185-yard effort last week. Baylor, which had a couple of games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, is coming off a 33-23 loss to TCU in which it once trailed 30-0. The Bears are led by senior quarterback Charlie Brewer, who will be making his 35th career start.