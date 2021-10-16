SAU bounces back with huge upset of No. 12 ONU

A team can practice for what it thinks might happen in its next game, but the St. Ambrose University football program took that to another level this week.
Head coach Mike Magistrelli said he challenged his team in practice after one of the program's worst losses last Saturday. A change in practice approach and drills proved to be a huge difference on Saturday as the Fighting Bees turned the tables and posted a statement victory.
With the defense coming up big and Tom Gillen kicking three long field goals to help the cause, the Bees upset the NAIA's 12th-ranked Olivet Nazarene Tigers 17-10 at Ward Field in Bourbonnais, Ill.
“We needed to bounce back and it was great to see that we were able to do that,” said Magistrelli, referencing last week's 34-28 overtime loss at Judson.
It was almost was freaky how exactly what was worked on in practice this past week played out in the game and at the most critical juncture, according to Magistrelli after his team moved to 3-4, 2-1 in Mid-States Football Association Midwest League play.
Nursing the 17-10 lead late in the fourth, SAU's defense made a huge play when Ethan Miebach forced a fumble that Nick Daniel recovered at the SAU 18 to put the brakes on ONU's potential game-tying drive.
With Ray Bouye (24 carries, 106 yards) getting most of the calls, the Bees secured two first downs to run out the final 4:27 without giving up the ball and securing the victory.
"I think we challenged the guys this week, the entire program, in terms of being better in adversity and tough situations so we did some thing in practice to try and train for a little bit of adversity,” said Magistrelli. “A couple of the situations we practiced and really stressed was a good-on-good red zone period, and here it comes down to, late in the game, we get a turnover in the red zone to turn the ball back over.
“The other situation we really practiced was what we refer to as a four-minute offense when we're up and trying to run out the clock and basically need to pick up two first-downs to do it. … That's what it came down to at the end — a red zone turnover defensively and picking up two first first downs to nail down the game.”
On top of Gillen's field goals of 47, 35 and 39 yards, all special teams were huge. Magistrelli pointed to his team's last points that were set up by junior Jackson Hunsicker's 47-yard punt that pinned the Tigers at their own 4-yard line. After a penalty, SAU's defense got a safety to go up 17-10 with 11:18 left in regulation.
Another key, according to Magistrelli, was keeping the explosive Tigers offense in check. He said that mission was also accomplished as ONU was held of 255 yards of total offense.
“We limited their big plays,” he said. “They have a very dangerous offense and can put up a lot of points and yards; they have really good weapons on offense, and we did a good job of limiting their big plays.”
The Tigers (4-2, 2-1 Midwest League) had three drives of negative yardage, had two field goal attempts and were forced to punt five times in their 10 possessions.
“I thought we played really, really good defense,” said Magistrelli. “We were tackling well and not allowing them big plays.”
While SAU's defense shined, its offense did just enough. The Bees had only 250 yards offense, with Bouye responsible for a big chunk of that after T'Naleg Hall (three carries, 10 yards) was injured and forced out of the game in the first half. Trent Nunn also had 12 carries for 37 yards.
“I'm just super proud of the guys,” said Magistrelli. “The last few weeks have been hard on everybody involved. We have high expectations and collectively we feel like we weren't living up to those. It was tough to deal with and it wears on you.
“But it was great to be in another critical-type football game and be able to find ways to be successful and to do it on the road against a real good football team that is ranked nationally and it the defending conference champs … It was really a fun win to be a part of.”