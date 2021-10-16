SAU bounces back with huge upset of No. 12 ONU

"I think we challenged the guys this week, the entire program, in terms of being better in adversity and tough situations so we did some thing in practice to try and train for a little bit of adversity,” said Magistrelli. “A couple of the situations we practiced and really stressed was a good-on-good red zone period, and here it comes down to, late in the game, we get a turnover in the red zone to turn the ball back over.

“The other situation we really practiced was what we refer to as a four-minute offense when we're up and trying to run out the clock and basically need to pick up two first-downs to do it. … That's what it came down to at the end — a red zone turnover defensively and picking up two first first downs to nail down the game.”

On top of Gillen's field goals of 47, 35 and 39 yards, all special teams were huge. Magistrelli pointed to his team's last points that were set up by junior Jackson Hunsicker's 47-yard punt that pinned the Tigers at their own 4-yard line. After a penalty, SAU's defense got a safety to go up 17-10 with 11:18 left in regulation.

Another key, according to Magistrelli, was keeping the explosive Tigers offense in check. He said that mission was also accomplished as ONU was held of 255 yards of total offense.