SAU FOOTBALL: Ackman has shouldered tough senior season

Drew Ackman put up crazy numbers for the St. Ambrose University football team last fall.

As a junior, the defensive end led the Fighting Bees and the Mid-States Football Association with 21 tackles for loss in 11 games, an average of 1.9 per game. Despite being undersized at 6-foot-1, 215-pounds he also tied for third in the league with former teammate Bernard Buhake with 7.5 sacks.

Totaling 46 tackles among those big plays, he was a first-team MSFA All-Midwest League selection.

Making that season even more impressive is that he put up those numbers and provided an amazing bookend with Buhake while toiling with a torn labrum in his shoulder that he said he injured during the spring 2020 season.

“If I had surgery then, I wouldn’t have had time to recover fully and play in that fall (2021) season,” said the former Sterling Newman High School standout. “I just put my head down and played through it that fall season. It was brutal.”

Because of the injury, he said that his arm would occasionally pop out of the shoulder socket and pop back in.

“At the beginning of last season, it wasn’t too bad, but it got progressively worse,” said Ackman of the injury. “… I would lose nerve feeling and control in my arm.”

He said that by the final game of last season – against Missouri Baptist – it finally got to the point where he couldn’t play.

“I had to sit out the second half of the Mo-Bap game because I couldn’t feel my arm,” he said. “It finally caught up with me at the end, but it didn’t really hurt until the end of the season.”

So now he finds himself a year later, heading into the season finale against Missouri Baptist on Saturday at Brady Street Stadium, potentially playing his final college game along with 23 other seniors who will be recognized prior to the 1 p.m. kickoff.

He does so with shoulders that he says are both at less than full strength.

But he is not going to let that stop him from being on the field Saturday.

Just like he hasn’t let that knock his senior season off the rails despite not being at full strength yet from February surgery.

He was hoping to be able to replicate last year’s production, but that hasn’t been the case as he has 24 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 2 sacks – those coming in the last two games for the 2-7 Fighting Bees.

“I’d like to say that I thought I could, but I was just coming off shoulder surgery and wasn’t really lifting weights until mid-July, so I had a pretty limited off-season,” he said. “I was still confident that I'd be able to come out and perform like I did last year. Obviously, my numbers aren’t telling the story, but I feel like I am still contributing something.”

Former SAU defensive coordinator and first-year head coach Vince Fillipp says he has seen his senior two-time captain struggle this year, but has also seen him persevere and still help the team and be the “game-changing” player he has been.

“He brings natural leadership,” said Fillipp. “He’s not a big rah-rah kind of guy, but he’s going to come to work every single day. … He had surgery after last season and missed all of spring ball and couldn’t go through workouts and was still voted a captain by his teammates. That speaks volumes about the type of kid that he is.”

Also telling about the 21-year-old is the future he has planned for himself. While still contemplating using the extra year of eligibility granted for the lost COVID-19 season, he is looking at becoming a teacher and coach after his graduation.

But even those plans are a bit different. Along with his Education degree, he says he has a special-education endorsement and wants to teach at the grade-school level.

“I’m the oldest of 10 grandchildren in my family and I’ve been taking care of the little guys and I have a lot more empathy for kids than I do for 14-year-old boys in high school,” he said.

He admits that has heard it more than a few times that his football endeavors and grade-school teaching plans create an unusual combination.

“But it sums me up pretty well,” he said. “I kind of have that edgy side that comes out when I’m on the field and the empathetic, caring side that comes out when I’m in the classroom.”

He will find out more about the real-world side of things after the turn of the year when he experiences his semester of student-teaching that he said he is looking forward to.

How that mixes with a potential fifth year of football is yet to be seen since he knows that will not allow him to take part in spring ball again.

“For me, obviously how my body is feeling,” he said when asked what are the major factors in deciding for another year of ball. “I do want to get out there and teach, it’s kind of a big thing for me. I feel my purpose is more than football and it just kind of depends on where I am in a couple of months.”

That realization had him looking forward to senior day with even more anticipation and a bit of melancholy.

“I know I’m going to miss the game,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that.”