SAU FOOTBALL: Best friends creating own identities on ,off the field

If you didn’t know any better, you would think that St. Ambrose University football players Tom Casey and Max Gourley were brothers.

They grew up across the street from each other in Dubuque.

They attended school together — elementary on up — and graduated together from Dubuque Senior High School in 2020.

“We’ve known each other for our whole lives,” Casey said.

They share many of the same interests including a love of the outdoors and an affinity for hunting — an activity their fathers also share.

Some of their personality traits even mirror each other; both are more on the quiet and reserved side and not vociferous individuals.

Even on the SAU campus it is hard to keep them apart as they roomed together last year as sophomores.

Now they are both making their mark on the Fighting Bees program in their own ways — Casey as a record-setting quarterback after getting his second shot at the starting position and Gourley on the defensive side of the ball as he settles into a new position.

“They are just two of those guys that are leaders by example,” said first-year SAU head coach Vince Fillipp of his standout juniors. “They’re not going to hoot and holler a bunch, but they are going to come to work every single day and are guys that we don’t have to worry about at all outside of football.

“They are great kids and come from great families. They are great students and take the academic part serious. As far as small-school student-athletes, both are top-notch.”

On the field, they are pretty good, too.

Casey is coming off a game in which he tied a school record with seven touchdown passes in last Saturday’s 55-28 Mid-States Football Association Midwest League victory over Judson. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards and scoring tosses that ranged from 3 yards to 35 yards.

Casey has endured some growing pains at quarterback, but those in the Ambrose program are hoping last week’s breakout game is a sign of good things to come.

For the season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder who was this week’s MSFA Midwest League Offensive Player of the Week has completed 70 of 115 pass attempts for 1,017 yards. In five games, he has 17 touchdowns and just one interception for a 182.2 efficiency rating.

Gourley, a 6-2, 235-pounder, finished last week’s contest with seven tackles that were second on the team to Zak Alberts. Of those, 1.5 were sacks and 2.5 accounted for lost yardage.

It was a nice combo for both sides of the ball.

But it wasn’t a grand plan the pair had conspired to end up playing together in college.

“It kind of just happened to work out that way,” said Gourley, admitting that he found St. Ambrose after Casey had already committed.

“I wouldn’t say it was a package deal at all; we never really talked about it,” said Casey of the two continuing as teammates in college. “In the end, we ended up at the same place.”

Still, Gourley noted their friendship factored into his college decision.

“It was pretty important for me and that’s kind of why I came here,” Gourley said.

And that decision didn’t disappoint Casey.

“When you have somebody from home that you’ve known for a while it makes a big difference when you’re hanging around or need somebody to go to,” Casey said. “You can always rely on him to be there if you need something and be able to trust him.”

While at the same school, each is doing his best to write his own manifest. But, again, they have their similarities as Fillipp said they have both shown selflessness in their roles on the team.

Casey came in as a highly-recruited quarterback and worked his way into a starting position as a sophomore before losing that job to a senior last year. He came into camp this fall in an open competition and the starting nod went to freshman Joey Sprinkle, who was hurt in the first half of the season opener.

Gourley was having a tough time at linebacker early in the season and seeing limited action.

After recording just two tackles through the first two games, he requested a position switch to defensive end and the production skyrocketed despite playing with a bandaged right hand after breaking his pinky finger against Concordia (Mich.) in Week 2.

Now, Gourley is tied for third in tackles (23; 11 solo and 12 assists), has a team-high three sacks and a team-best 4.5 TFLs. He also has one forced fumble.

“Max came to us and asked if he could move to D-line, thinking he could make an impact there and get in more reps there,” Fillipp said. “… I think he thinks less, there are less moving parts right in front of his face and he’s just able to line up and go.

“He’s a big, strong, powerful kid, but I think moving up into the D-line took some of the thinking out of it and let him play faster, you see it on film. He’s thinking less and letting his motor take over.”

In high school, Gourley played both sides of the ball while Casey focused on his quarterback duties. In fact, Gourley said that a position switch his senior year had him protecting Casey as an offensive lineman.

Now, they line up across from each other on a daily basis in SAU practices. Gourley said that he doesn’t take advantage of the opportunity to try to be a nemesis or pick on his buddy.

“The coaches make sure that doesn’t happen,” he said with a smile.

It’s a safe bet that a heavy rush during live scrimmages may not even be enough to break this bond.

“I’d say we were always good friends and we’ve always been pretty close and got along since we were little,” Casey said. “We’ve always shared the hunting and outdoors aspect of our friendship.”

With that in mind, Gourley said the two have talked about sharing a graduation trip to Canada to go bear hunting — a trip they say their fathers have already shared.

And why wouldn’t they?

Best friends for life share important moments with each other — on and off the football field.