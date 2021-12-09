SAU's Buhake taking steps toward possible NFL career

A few days ago, St. Ambrose University football player Bernard Buhake left a cryptic message on a social media post.
In it he thanked the SAU community for a memorable college experience and closed it with the sentence: "I am blessed to say that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft."
It sounded a bit unusual for a player at an NAIA school that hasn't had a player drafted into the NFL since 1959 to make such an announcement, especially since he had used up his college eligibility.
Turns out there was a logical explanation for it, though.
“It was an informal gesture by me letting scouts know that I was serious about pursuing the NFL,” Buhake said. “They were interested in me, but they weren't sure how interested I was in playing in the NFL or pursuing it.”
With that being said, Buhake has firmly set his sights on his next steps toward furthering his professional football career.
He is hoping to get a chance to showcase his skills on the field in front of scouts and NFL personnel in the coming weeks. He said that he has invitations to three all-star bowl games geared for senior exposure.
Buhake said he has invitations to play in the College Gridiron Showcase & Symposium, the Dream Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and his weighing his options as to which he might attend.
“I've talked to a couple of the NFLPA Bowl guys; that one is really exciting,” said Buhake of the event scheduled for Jan. 29, 2022, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
He figures that with scheduling conflicts he will only be able to play in one of the three, so is taking a bit of time to research his options.
“I'm pursuing all of them, honestly,” he said.
Between now and then, Buhake said he plans on staying in the Quad-Cities. He graduates from St. Ambrose on Dec. 18 with a degree in Sociology and said he will begin work on his Masters in Organizational Leadership.
“I'm planning on getting a trainer — either locally or somewhere in Iowa,” said the Texas native, who said continuing work on his physical attributes will be key leading up to the April NFL Draft.
SAU defensive coordinator Vince Fillipp feels as if the 2021 preseason NAIA All-American at least deserves a shot at the NFL, whether it leads to a career or not.
“Look at him, he sure looks the part,” Fillipp said.
At 6-foot-7, 245-pounds, the athletic Buhake has the physical attributes to attract NFL attention, which he has already procured from Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills scouts who visited him in November in the SAU football facilities.
Buhake said that interaction was productive as those scouts inquired about his football future and talked to him about his game while watching a bit of film.
“It was a bunch of feedback on how I can better prepare myself for the next level,” Buhake said. “It was all really positive; it's what got me even more interested in pursuing it."
He is now hoping his latest social media declaration opens the doors to further interest.
“They just wanted to see how interested I am,” he said. “They said scouts around didn't know how serious I was about it and that's why a lot of teams hadn't contacted me yet.”
If nothing else, a frustrating season has also spurred Buhake's desire to take the next step in his football fortunes.
The Bees, who came into the 2021 season with high hopes, finished 4-7 in what turned out to be Mike Magistrelli's last season as head coach. He resigned with eyes on a future outside of football after becoming the Bees' winningest coach with a 90-63 record.
A rib injury and being the focus of opponents' game plans kept Buhake from putting up huge numbers as he finished with 33 tackles (24 solos), 11 tackles for loss, and tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks.
“Everybody in the conference knew who Bernard was,” Fillipp said. “They made sure he wasn't the guy to ruin a game and take over a game.”
No matter the numbers, Buhake feels as if he still left his mark.
“I think I was able to bring in some younger guys and be a role model for them this season,” said Buhake, echoing an observation that Fillipp also made. “Although we didn't have the record we all wanted, I still feel I made an impact in the program, on and off the field.”