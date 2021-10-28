SAU's Mumaw ready to trade one uniform for another

To say that St. Ambrose University football player D.J. Mumaw feels comfortable in a uniform might be a bit of an understatement.
The Fighting Bee, who plays the team's superback position, admits that he has been playing football since he could remember and that the end of his playing career is becoming all too clear for him.
“After 17 years, it's going to probably be the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life,” he said of hanging up the pads in three weeks. “All I've known every fall is playing football. For me to have to hang it up is going to be hard, it's going to be emotional.”
However, the 21-year-old SAU senior is excited about switching uniforms after his December graduation in 3.5 years from the Davenport school.
Instead of suiting up for a football team in the near future, Mumaw is hoping to gear up for a police department in Illinois as he adds to a family legacy of Mumaws to enter the public service sector.
“When I was younger, I always thought about going into the military or law enforcement or policing,” admitted Mumaw. “There was always something along those lines.”
And it was more than just a thought that led him in that direction. It was blood.
“There's five generations in front of me that's police officers, and I'll be the sixth,” said Mumaw, a 2020 Mid-States Football Association all-academic selection. “Policing is a big thing for us and my grandfather retired as a division chief from Springfield Fire. It's a long lineage. ...
“I looked into being a firefighter a little bit when I was younger because of the influence from my grandfather. But I think policing has always been the thing that I've wanted to do.”
As of this week, the criminal justice major who minored in psychology had one job offer that he turned down. He said that the desire to get closer to his Sherman, Ill., home in the center of the state led him to decline a job offer in Bettendorf, as hard as he said that was.
He said he was waiting to hear about possible jobs with both the Springfield and Peoria departments this week after interviews.
SAU football coach Mike Magistrelli said he proctored one of Mumaw's recent zoom interviews and was able to see a different side of his four-year player. He said that he also found it interesting to listen to him compare football with public service.
“He was pulling things from the football field and connecting it to police work,” said Magistrelli. “Things like how to keep your composure and being level-headed that you learn on the field that translate into law enforcement, handling adversity and those types of things.
“I think he has shown that he has a great demeanor for police work.”
Mumaw has an easy time connecting his two passions.
“In a football locker room, you are interacting with people from every different background, creed, religion,” said Mumaw. “You're putting all your differences aside and working toward a goal. You're talking about winning football games on Saturday — it's 1/11th on a football field.
“Working for a police department is the same thing — you're going to work with people who come from different backgrounds, have different beliefs politically, but it's one of those things that you have to put aside and work toward a common goal.
“It's the same thing with interacting with the public and different backgrounds; as police officers we have to be able to interact with everyone. And I think football has honestly helped me with that. I have guys on my team from all over the place, with different beliefs and different ideals, and working with them and working toward our goals every Saturday has really set me up to be successful as a police officer.”
Doing his part has been a huge piece of Mumaw's success on the football field. Sharing the superback position — a hybrid tight end/running back position — with fellow senior Sam Kerr has left Mumaw toiling in anonymity, doing more team-first assignments such as blocking for the backs.
This season, he has just one catch for nine yards. That is also the only career stat the former standout linebacker at Williamsville High School has logged.
But he says that he is OK with that because that fits his style, too.
“I'm a defensive guy deep down,” said Mumaw, who also sees a lot of special teams play. “Everybody talks about doing their 1/11th and I feel I'm most effective doing the job I'm doing right now. I wanted to be in a position to help the team.”
Moving forward, he wants to apply that same approach to his police work and be a positive influence and good role model.
“I've always taken pride in helping people, protecting people and always doing the right thing,” said Mumaw, who hopes to also coach football in some capacity to give back to the game. “Policing is a great opportunity to do that because you're always interacting with the public. It's a great way to be productive.
“You look at today's climate and see a few bad apples, you kind of want to be a part of the solution. … Every person I tell what I'm doing, they're like, 'Are you sure you want to do that?' and it's like 'Yeah, it's something that's born into you.'”