SAU's Mumwa ready to trade one uniform for another

“Working for a police department is the same thing — you're going to work with people who come from different backgrounds, have different beliefs politically, but it's one of those things that you have to put aside and work toward a common goal.

“It's the same thing with interacting with the public and different backgrounds; as police officers we have to be able to interact with everyone. And I think football has honestly helped me with that. I have guys on my team from all over the place, with different beliefs and different ideals, and working with them and working toward our goals every Saturday has really set me up to be successful as a police officer.”

Doing his part has been a huge piece of Mumaw's success on the football field. Sharing the superback position — a hybrid tight end/running back position — with fellow senior Sam Kerr has left Mumaw toiling in anonymity, doing more team-first assignments such as blocking for the backs.

This season, he has just one catch for nine yards. That is also the only career stat the former standout linebacker at Williamsville High School has logged.

But he says that he is OK with that because that fits his style, too.