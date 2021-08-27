Season-opening Hawkeye depth has a familiar look

One week before kicking off the season against 17th-ranked Indiana, the depth chart for Iowa’s 18th-ranked football team has a familiar look.
In a depth chart for next Saturday's 2:30 p.m. season opener released Friday, there are changes at only three positions from the depth chart the Hawkeyes released prior to the start of fall camp earlier this month.
One reflects the injury that has sidelined starting guard Kyler Schott and the other two provide clarity at the linebacker positions.
Schott is expected to miss Iowa's season opener at Kinnick Stadium because of a foot injury he suffered while baling hay on his family’s farm.
Justin Britt, a sophomore from Indianapolis, is positioned to make his first career start in place of Schott at right guard with Josh Volk, a redshirt freshman from Cedar Rapids Xavier, now listed as the back-up at the position.
With a start against his home state Hoosiers, Britt would join right tackle Nick DeJong in making the first start of his career in the opener.
Jack Plumb, who retained the top spot at left tackle in fall camp, has two career starts on his resume and will join veterans Cody Ince and Tyler Linderbaum in the Hawkeyes’ offensive front five.
Quarterback Spencer Petras is listed as the starter in an offense that has just three players who have double-digit starts for Iowa, Linderbaum with 21, receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. with 12 and running back Tyler Goodson with 11.
At linebacker, assistant coach Seth Wallace spent the spring cross-training his players at multiple positions.
The objective was to prepare them to play wherever needed and then during fall camp, position them at spots to provide the Hawkeyes with their strongest lineup combination.
That resulted in the change of positions reflected in the depth chart for the Indiana game.
Jack Campbell and Seth Benson retained starting roles, but flipped positions with Campbell now listed as Iowa’s starting middle linebacker and Benson holding down the top spot at the weakside position.
Campbell, a junior from Cedar Falls, is slated to make his second career start against the Hoosiers while Benson, a junior from Sioux Falls, S.D., will make his eighth.
Jay Higgins, a sophomore from Indianapolis, and Kyler Fisher, a sophomore from Farnhamville, Iowa, fill the back-up roles at two linebacker spots.
Two of the four projected starters on the Hawkeyes’ defensive line, end John Waggoner and tackle Yahya Black, will make the first starts of their careers against Indiana.
The Hawkeyes’ experience is on the back end of the defense, where cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Riley Moss, free safety Jack Koerner and Dane Belton at the hybrid cash position are expected to add to their double-digit collections of career starts.