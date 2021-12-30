Season taught Cyclones 'exactly who we are'

Campbell praised the culture change this year’s senior class invested in and delivered.

He recalled that when he arrived players rarely wore Iowa State football gear outside of the football complex. Now, it’s a source of pride to those who take the field for a program that has played in bowls in each of the last five seasons.

“The lessons that these guys have left over the last four to five years are as powerful as anything I’ve ever been a part of,’’ Campbell said. “It’s changed and helped guide my own life, and what my purpose is. Quite honestly, it’s inspired the future of our football program.’’

The ability to not only compete against some of the nation’s top teams but to take down an Oregon, an Oklahoma, those were only dreams when this year’s senior group arrived on campus.

Senior defensive back Greg Eisworth said that change is something every senior who took the field for the Cyclones can take pride in.

“It speaks volumes about this program and the trajectory that we’re going,’’ Eisworth said. “We earned our way here. That’s what I told the guys (in the locker room), that I was proud of y’all and be proud to wear the Iowa State logo.’’