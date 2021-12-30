Season taught Cyclones 'exactly who we are'

ORLANDO — Clemson handed the Iowa State football team one final reminder Wednesday that the Cyclones have work to do.
From coach Matt Campbell’s perspective, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“What this season taught us is exactly who we are,’’ Campbell said.
Campbell expects the players who are returning next season from Iowa State’s 7-6 team to learn from the successes and the oh-so-close frustrations of a season that ended with a 20-13 loss in the Cheez-It Bowl.
“What we have to do is win with precision. We are going to be play a lot of really close football games,’’ Campbell said.
“I’ve always said in football, it’s not about luck. You create your own luck in our sport and creating that is in precision and detail and we’ve got to be better there. That starts with the head coach.’’
Quarterback Brock Purdy, disappointed by a collegiate finale that saw the Cyclones lose by a touchdown or less for the fifth time in 2021, believes ISU is positioned well for the future.
“We’re leaving the jerseys in a better place,’’ Purdy said. “That should be the goal of every senior class. We’ve done that.’’
Campbell praised the culture change this year’s senior class invested in and delivered.
He recalled that when he arrived players rarely wore Iowa State football gear outside of the football complex. Now, it’s a source of pride to those who take the field for a program that has played in bowls in each of the last five seasons.
“The lessons that these guys have left over the last four to five years are as powerful as anything I’ve ever been a part of,’’ Campbell said. “It’s changed and helped guide my own life, and what my purpose is. Quite honestly, it’s inspired the future of our football program.’’
The ability to not only compete against some of the nation’s top teams but to take down an Oregon, an Oklahoma, those were only dreams when this year’s senior group arrived on campus.
Senior defensive back Greg Eisworth said that change is something every senior who took the field for the Cyclones can take pride in.
“It speaks volumes about this program and the trajectory that we’re going,’’ Eisworth said. “We earned our way here. That’s what I told the guys (in the locker room), that I was proud of y’all and be proud to wear the Iowa State logo.’’
Despite Wednesday’s loss, Eisworth was proud to be a part of a team that competed until the final minute against a Clemson team that has now won 10 games in each of the last 11 seasons.
“We put ourselves in these situations and we’re going to be here for a long time,’’ Eisworth said. “I thankful for those guys and the season and the life lessons I’ve learned through this journey, wins and losses.’’
Campbell echoed the notion that Iowa State is positioned well as it works toward the 2022 season.
“We are strengthening,’’ Campbell said. “I think one of the ways we were able to strengthen ourselves was to really use the last three to four weeks to get ourselves aligned and get ourselves ready to come back in January and really push ourselves forward.’’
The names will change.
Hunter Dekkers will likely begin the new year at the top of the depth chart at quarterback, working with returning Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel, a freshman who led the Cyclones in receptions against Clemson.
Jirehl Brock, Deon Silas and Eli Sanders will have more room to run as Breece Hall takes his game to the next level.
A former Quincy standout, Brock got the start in the Cheez-It Bowl and has been well prepared to move into the lineup.
All-Big 12 fullback Jared Rus, a North Scott alum who caught one pass in the bowl game, could slide into the tight end role.
All are among players who have grown as ISU’s season progressed, learning from those who came before them and working to build on their legacy.
“I think these past few weeks we have been able to make some positive moves and really gain some great experience in positive ways,’’ Campbell said. “We are not going away.’’