Second Hawkeyes QB enters transfer portal (copy)

Carson May plans to leave the University of Iowa football program before ever taking a snap for the Hawkeyes in a game.

The true freshman quarterback who arrived in Iowa City in June announced Tuesday that he was entering the transfer portal, the second Iowa quarterback to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

Alex Padilla, the backup to starter Spencer Petras last season, announced his plans to transfer on Nov. 29, four days after the Hawkeyes concluded the regular season with a 24-17 loss at Nebraska.

May, a 6-foot-4, 221-pound native of Jones, Okla., announced his decision to seek an opportunity elsewhere on social media.

“Thank you Iowa," May wrote on Twitter. “I have entered the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining."

He exits after being listed as the backup to redshirt freshman Joe Labas for Iowa’s 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday.

May sat in the fourth spot on the depth chart throughout the regular season but when Petras suffered a torn labrum in the regular-season finale and Padilla announced his transfer plans, Labas and May moved up to the first- and second-team spots at quarterback on the Hawkeye depth chart.

Labas took the snap for 45 of the 48 offensive plays Iowa ran in its bowl game. Tight end Sam LaPorta fielded the other three snaps in a wildcat formation the Hawkeyes ran early in the fourth quarter against the Wildcats.

May’s decision to move on comes at a time when the Hawkeye offense is going through a transition.

Cade McNamara, the starting quarterback for Michigan on its 2021 Big Ten championship team, will join the program for the spring semester as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

McNamara underwent surgery to repair a knee injury last fall, but coach Kirk Ferentz said at a Dec. 21 news conference that he expects him to be ready for Iowa’s spring practices, which traditionally begin in late March.

“We’ll see how that goes once he gets here, but we’re very confident he’ll be fine," Ferentz said.

After seeing his first collegiate action in the bowl game, Labas returns with three years of eligibility left.

Those two will likely take most of the reps behind center when spring practices begin in around three months.

Petras, with 31 career starts on his resume over the past three seasons, plans to remain on the Iowa roster as well as he completes rehabilitation from surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff.

With an expected rehabilitation time of at least six months and potentially up to a year, Petras plans to help the Hawkeyes in an off-field role with hopes of returning to the field in time to participate in Iowa’s pro day in the spring of 2024.

Iowa will add an additional signal caller to the mix next summer, signing a quarterback as part of its 2023 recruiting class last month.

Marco Lainez of Princeton, N.J., is scheduled to arrive in Iowa City in June.

The 6-3, 230-pounder from The Hun School was named the offensive player of the year in the Northeast Prep League last fall after completing 97 of 125 passes for 2,182 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also ran for 573 yards and five scores.

The Hawkeyes also have secured a commitment from a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class, dual-threat James Resar from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla.