Senior speeches helping Cyclones bond

“We see each other all of the time and it’s just strictly about football,” Uwazurike said of the importance of the senior speeches. “Yeah we all crack jokes with each other, but inevitably, some people get to know others better.

“You build your own individual friendships on the team and some are inevitably going to be stronger than others. But at the end of the day, we’re all a whole. There are a lot of people on the team and we can’t get to know everyone on a deep, personal level. We don’t know their lives or what they’ve been through.

“We just started this year’s senior speeches recently and we’re learning about people’s heroes, hardships and everything they’ve been through. It brings the team so much closer together. You can see a guy, judge them and think, ‘Oh this person had it easy. They had an easy path — they had both parents at home.’ And you can think all sorts of things like that. But hearing every senior’s hardships and the path that they’ve taken is just amazing.

“It brings everyone closer than you thought possible. It helps everyone bond. That’s what culture is, really. We get to hear everyone’s story and it’s just incredible how unified everyone is after — it becomes our team’s spirit. It’s everything for us. That’s what we play off of. That’s where the energy comes from on the field.

“Doing what we’re doing by giving senior talks and passing it down to the younger guys at the back of the room, when they come to the front of the room, hopefully they can tell their own story and keep it all going. The senior speeches are one of the most productive things we do as a team. That’s how we keep the culture going.”

