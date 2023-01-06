Shannon will return to Hawkeyes' line

After wrestling with his decision for several weeks, Noah Shannon will spend one more year on the defensive line for the Iowa football team.

The honorable mention all-Big Ten tackle announced Friday that he has chosen to utilize the sixth year of eligibility he had available to him.

“I have spent the past several weeks reflecting on my time in Iowa City. After thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided that I am coming back to represent the black and gold for one more year and help lead our team back to Indy," Shannon wrote on social media in announcing his decision.

“I’m excited to get back to work with my teammates. I can’t wait to swarm Kinnick in front of the best fans in the nation."

Prior to the Hawkeyes’ 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Shannon discussed the decision he had in front of him.

He said he wanted to take his time, wait until after the bowl, weigh both sides of things, meet with coach Kirk Ferentz and then reach a conclusion.

The 6-foot, 289-pound Oswego, Ill., native said the chance to work with young players on the defensive line depth chart was something he found appealing.

“I want to see these young guys become men on and off the field," Shannon said.

Shannon finished the 2022 season with 44 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He recorded three quarterback hurries and broke up one pass.

He joins senior end Joe Evans in deciding to return for a sixth season with the Hawkeyes. Iowa also returns starting tackle Logan Lee next fall but will likely have to replace a starter at the other end spot where John Waggoner played.

Iowa reserve defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, a third-year sophomore who recorded 13 sacks over the past two seasons, announced earlier this week that he will leave the Hawkeyes and enter the NFL draft.

Filer joins Hawkeyes

Iowa Western defensive end Jackson Filer, the national junior college defensive player of the year last season, announced Friday that he has committed to the Hawkeyes.

“Ride my wave #committed," Filer wrote on a Twitter announcement of his plans to join Iowa as a preferred walk-on.

The son of former Hawkeye Rodney Filer, a running back at Iowa from 1993-96, rewrote the record book at Iowa Western.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound former West Des Moines Dowling prep is the Reivers’ career sacks leader. He finished the 2022 season with a nation-leading 15.5 sacks among his 56 tackles.

He also forced three fumbles while being earning NJCAA Division I first-team all-American honors and being chosen as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.