Sixth-year kicker embraces Hawkeye opportunity

There will be plenty to keep an eye on Saturday when Iowa holds the first of two public football practices.
The Hawkeye defensive line is replacing three starters for a second straight year, quarterback Spencer Petras is working to grow consistency in his play and Iowa is looking for leaders to emerge at receiver and linebacker positions.
The 9:30 a.m. practice will also provide two of the most veteran players on the Hawkeye roster a chance to work in front of a crowd at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since Iowa’s 2019 home finale.
Kicker Caleb Shudak and long snapper Austin Spiewak both chose to return for a sixth year with the Hawkeyes, Shudak embracing an expanded role and Spiewak positioned to retain his starting spot.
Shudak has handled kickoff duties the past two years for Iowa, but will add placekicking responsibilities to his resume this fall following the graduation of Keith Duncan.
“I tell a lot of people that he’s a really, really good kicker and that we’ve been fortunate to have had two really good kickers here,’’ special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said.
“People just don’t know Caleb as well, but they’re going to get to see him this spring and next fall, so I’m excited for him.’’
Iowa’s leading scorer in each of the past two seasons, Duncan completed his collegiate career last fall fourth on Iowa’s career field goal charts with 52 and sixth on the Hawkeyes’ career scoring charts with 252 points.
Woods welcomed Shudak’s decision to return for an expanded opportunity.
“The conversations he and I had, I told him I would cry literal tears if he left,’’ Woods said. “That’s how strongly I feel about Caleb and how strongly I feel about him as a person and a member of this team.’’
Shudak has seen only limited action since arriving at Iowa in 2016 from Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
He converted a PAT attempt in a 2018 game at Illinois and rattled his only field goal attempt, a 52-yard try against Northwestern last season at Kinnick Stadium, off of the right upright.
Woods appreciates not only the strength of Shudak’s leg, but the patience he has shown as a back-up to Duncan, a consensus all-American in 2019 after spending two years behind Miguel Recinos on the depth chart.
“When you say the word ‘character,’ I think of Caleb Shudak,’’ Woods said. “He’s a guy that has worked very hard, has bided his time and now it’s time to go. This is his opportunity now.’’
Woods said this week that getting a chance to demonstrate his abilities was important to Shudak as the pair talked following the end of Iowa’s 6-2 season last fall.
A four-time academic all-Big Ten selection, Shudak earns praise for his leadership as well.
“I think Caleb knows who he is, what he wants to do and what he wants to accomplish,’’ Woods said. “It was very important to him to come back and finish with his classmates, with his teammates, and to have this opportunity.’’
Iowa lists two other kickers on its roster this spring, sophomore Lucas Amaya of Muskego, Wis., and redshirt freshman Aaron Blom of Oskaloosa, Iowa. The Hawkeyes do not list any kickers in the incoming 2021 recruiting class.