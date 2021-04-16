Sixth-year kicker embraces Hawkeye opportunity

There will be plenty to keep an eye on Saturday when Iowa holds the first of two public football practices.

The Hawkeye defensive line is replacing three starters for a second straight year, quarterback Spencer Petras is working to grow consistency in his play and Iowa is looking for leaders to emerge at receiver and linebacker positions.

The 9:30 a.m. practice will also provide two of the most veteran players on the Hawkeye roster a chance to work in front of a crowd at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since Iowa’s 2019 home finale.

Kicker Caleb Shudak and long snapper Austin Spiewak both chose to return for a sixth year with the Hawkeyes, Shudak embracing an expanded role and Spiewak positioned to retain his starting spot.

Shudak has handled kickoff duties the past two years for Iowa, but will add placekicking responsibilities to his resume this fall following the graduation of Keith Duncan.

“I tell a lot of people that he’s a really, really good kicker and that we’ve been fortunate to have had two really good kickers here,’’ special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said.

“People just don’t know Caleb as well, but they’re going to get to see him this spring and next fall, so I’m excited for him.’’