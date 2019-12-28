Sloppy Cyclones routed by Irish

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy limped off the field with 8:44 left in the Camping World Bowl.

He had just been sacked as the Cyclones failed to convert a 4th and 1, down 21 points to No. 15 Notre Dame.

The Cyclones were likely already done when Purdy got hurt, but as he limped off, so did the hopes of any sort of a comeback from Iowa State in their 33-9 Camping World Bowl loss to Notre Dame on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Sloppiness and failure to execute in key moments once again reared their ugly heads for Iowa State.

“Obviously, there's about seven or eight plays in this football game that really dictated the outcome of the football game in some ways for us that allowed us to be inefficient,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “And, unfortunately, that's really what's held us back at times this football season from becoming the team that we do have the ability to become.”

The first two times Iowa State touched the ball, it fumbled. The first was a Tarique Milton fumble on a punt return and the second was a Purdy fumble as he tried to tuck the ball after a pump fake.