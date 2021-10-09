Sloppy play costly for SAU football team in loss

St. Ambrose University football coach Mike Magistrelli was at a loss for words at times Saturday evening.
That will happen after your team was just stunned 34-28 in overtime by Judson, a first-year varsity program, in a Mid-States Football Association Midwest League game on a field that was more suitable for pigs than pigskin action.
“The field was sloppy, we played sloppy, and we coached sloppy,” said Magistrelli after his club dropped to 2-4, 1-1 in the Midwest League. “It was not a good day all the way around. It was just a bad combination of things today.
“We've had some tough losses over the years; this is a frustrating one.”
Frustrating because at times, the Fighting Bees looked so good.
But the overtime encapsulated how the sunny day went at the Dundee-Crown High School field in Carpentersville, Ill., that was torn up in a rain game the night before.
Starting on defense, the Bees flushed Judson quarterback Aubrey Williams from the pocket on 2nd-and-10 and he turned it into a 21-yard gain. Two plays later, he scored from four yards out.
The defense stepped up and stopped Williams on the two-point conversion run, opening the door for a score and PAT kick for the win.
But that didn't happen. Taking a shot on first down, the Bees called for a play-action pass and quarterback Tom Casey and Yemi Ward just missed connecting. A short run and two Casey incompletions later, the Bees were left looking for answers.
“It was one of the most unusual games I have ever been a part of,” said Magistrelli. “For a number of reasons.”
The oddities started early in the day. Magistrelli said that Judson officials met him at the bus when the team pulled in.
“We get there and their athletic director meets us getting off the bus and the first things he says is 'I want to apologize, the field is in pretty bad shape' and I'm thinking how bad?” said Magistrelli.
The grass field resembled the old Brady Street Stadium in sections where it looked like a churned over farm field more than a football field.
Judson, though, didn't see that as a problem, churning out 509 yards of offense in 81 plays to SAU's 255 yards in 59 snaps.
“They handled the conditions better than we did,” said Magistrelli.
Even when SAU was seemingly in control, the Eagles (2-4, 1-1) came up with answers.
SAU took a 14-6 lead at halftime when Ward caught a 12-yard pass from Casey with 1:18 left in the second quarter and Tom Gillen's point-after kick was good.
The lead grew to 21-6 at the 13:28 mark of the third when T'Nahleg Hall broke free for a 59-yard scoring scamper.
“To start the second half, we get a stop, hit a long run and go up 21-6,” said Magistrelli. “You feel like you've got things in control.”
However, the Eagles answered with two long scoring strikes — a short pass that Jordan West turned into a 45-yard TD and a 75-yard Brandon Mackey run. Williams' two-point conversion attempt after the second score was thwarted by a premature snap that Williams couldn't handle.
Still, SAU rallied with a quick 53-yard Casey to Hunter Thompson scoring strike, and the PAT gave SAU a 28-20 lead with 3:18 left.
“And we were feeling pretty good again,” said Magistrelli.
However, Judson drove 82 yards in eight plays with Williams (26 of 46 for 344 yards) hitting Dakari Ferguson with a scoring strike to make it a two-point game.
Typical of the day, the Bees defense appeared to have stopped the two-point conversion pass when a defender tipped Williams' pass only to have it fall into the hands of Mackey who stepped across the goal line with the tying points.