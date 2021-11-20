Slow-starting Hawkeyes race past Illini

The Iowa coach also could not imagine a more needed jumpstart than the one Jones provided when he fielded the ball at the goal line on the right side of the field, looked right and then cut left.

On a designed return that Iowa felt might work because of something coaches had seen on tape, Jones worked his way through traffic

He avoided one final tackle attempt by McCourt, the Illini kicker, before racing down the sideline for the score that put Iowa back in the game with 3:05 remaining in the opening quarter.

"I wasn’t going to get tripped up by the kicker again. That happens too much," Jones said.

Illinois’ next drive stalled and Arland Bruce put the Hawkeyes ahead to stay, scoring on a 2-yard carry on the third snap of the second quarter.

Shudak and McCourt traded field goals the rest of the quarter, Shudak matching a career best with a 51-yarder and McCourt answering from 45 to send Iowa into the locker room with a 17-13 lead at the break.

The Hawkeyes maintained that margin into the fourth quarter after again trading field goals in the third, Iowa taking a 20-16 lead in the final 15 minutes following field goals of 48 yards by Shudak and 53 yards by McCourt.