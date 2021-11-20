Slow-starting Hawkeyes race past Illini

IOWA CITY — For Iowa’s 18th-ranked football team, the route to the finish line in the Big Ten West Division race has been anything but smooth.
The Hawkeyes endured their share of potholes again Saturday, but kept pushing forward with a 33-23 victory over Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
"We know it’s going to be a fistfight every time we go out," quarterback Alex Padilla said. "Nothing pretty, but nine wins, that’s awesome because that’s biggest thing."
After spotting the Fighting Illini a 10-0 lead, Iowa found a needed spark when Charlie Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards, used four field goals from Caleb Shudak and finished things off when Jack Campbell recorded the Hawkeyes’ third pick-six of a 9-2 season.
"We find ways," Padilla said.
Iowa found its way to the win column against an Illinois team which had beaten ranked teams in its last two road games by slowing the Fighting Illini’s rushing attack and finding a little traction in its own ground game.
The Hawkeye defense held Illinois to 64 rushing yards on 25 carries — a little more one-third of its average of just over 180 yards per game on the ground.
And Iowa, which entered the game averaging 109.6 rushing yards, rode a 132-yard effort by Tyler Goodson as it piled up 172 yards rushing.
"The guys up front are doing a good job getting to the guys they need to get to in order for the running backs to gain yards," Goodson said. "It’s not always an explosive drive, sometimes getting those tough yards is what the game is about."
Iowa needed any yard it could get after Illinois started quickly.
The Fighting Illini scored on the game’s opening possession for the first time this season, marching 75 yards on 12 plays to grab a 7-0 lead.
Quarterback Brandon Peters connected on 6-of-7 pass attempts on the opening drive, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide open Luke Ford with 8 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
"They ran plays we knew, plays we practiced against all week," Iowa defensive back Dane Belton said.
Iowa gave Illinois a chance to add to its lead on a short field when punter Tory Taylor had to chase down an errant snap and after a 29-yard loss, the Fighting Illini took possession at the Hawkeye 28-yard line.
The Iowa defense held and Illinois settled for the first of three field goals by James McCourt, opening a 10-point advantage with 3:20 to go in the first quarter.
"Couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "… Hardly the way anybody wants to start a football game."
The Iowa coach also could not imagine a more needed jumpstart than the one Jones provided when he fielded the ball at the goal line on the right side of the field, looked right and then cut left.
On a designed return that Iowa felt might work because of something coaches had seen on tape, Jones worked his way through traffic
He avoided one final tackle attempt by McCourt, the Illini kicker, before racing down the sideline for the score that put Iowa back in the game with 3:05 remaining in the opening quarter.
"I wasn’t going to get tripped up by the kicker again. That happens too much," Jones said.
Illinois’ next drive stalled and Arland Bruce put the Hawkeyes ahead to stay, scoring on a 2-yard carry on the third snap of the second quarter.
Shudak and McCourt traded field goals the rest of the quarter, Shudak matching a career best with a 51-yarder and McCourt answering from 45 to send Iowa into the locker room with a 17-13 lead at the break.
The Hawkeyes maintained that margin into the fourth quarter after again trading field goals in the third, Iowa taking a 20-16 lead in the final 15 minutes following field goals of 48 yards by Shudak and 53 yards by McCourt.
As Illinois toiled attempting to move the ball — gaining first downs on just one of its first six drives in the second half — Shudak hit from 29 and 30 yards as the Hawkeyes built a 26-16 lead with 1:55 remaining in the game.
Two plays later, Campbell scored his second touchdown of the season. The junior linebacker grabbed a Peters pass and returned it 32 yards as Iowa extended its advantage to 33-16 with 1:36 remaining.
Fighting Illini assistant head coach George McDonald, who led the team as coach Bret Bielema missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, said Illinois’ inability to sustain offense led to a disappointing finish.
"I’m disappointed because I wanted to give (Bielema) the game ball," McDonald said. "There’s a lot of people in that locker room who are hurting because we wanted to get this done. We had chances to get it done, and we didn’t, so we have got to get better."
Peters, who completed 16-of-36 passes for 248 yards, hit Isaiah Williams with a 16-yard touchdown pass in the game’s final minute but Iowa recovered the onside kick to maintain its share of first place in the Big Ten West.
"This is where we want to be right now," said Belton, who recorded his team-leading fifth interception in the final minute of the second quarter. "We never quit fighting, never."