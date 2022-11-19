 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMALL COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Small college football report: Clasen, Wartburg knock off UWL

Wartburg FB

Wartburg College's Owen Grover (44), Nate Link (3) and Donaven Juarez beat Wisconsin-La Crosse's Jack Studer to a fumble during the first quarter Saturday. The Knights recovered and it led to a Nile McLaughlin touchdown run in a 14-6 win.

 JIM NELSON

WAVERLY, Iowa — A day after Hunter Clasen was named the American Rivers Conference's Offensive Most Valuable Player, the Bellevue High School graduate backed it up on the field.

Clasen rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown as 12th-ranked Wartburg College upended seventh-ranked Wisconsin-La Crosse 14-6 in a Division III first-round football contest Saturday afternoon at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

Wartburg (11-0) held UWL (9-2) to just 216 yards as the teams each had to battle through freezing temperatures and high winds.

North Scott graduate Nile McLaughlin passed for 155 yards and had a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Wartburg, which never trailed in the game.

“Super proud of our team for pushing through," Wartburg coach Chris Winter said. "There was a lot of challenges today with the conditions."

People are also reading…

North Scott alum Nate Link was in on nine tackles while Assumption graduate Donaven Juarez recorded eight stops for the Knights.

Clasen had a 57-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the third quarter to give Wartburg a 14-6 advantage.

Central DeWitt product Tucker Kinney and former North Scott standout Sam Reyes start on the offensive line for the Knights.

McLaughlin, Link, Reyes and Kinney were all first team all-conference selections along with Assumption graduate and Wartburg linebacker Antonio Santillan. McLaughlin has passed for 2,371 yards and 21 touchdowns this fall.

Wartburg advances to play St. John's (Minn.) next Saturday afternoon in Collegeville, Minn., in the round of 16. 

Grand View 17, Carroll 14: Former Clinton standout Johnny Sullivan threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns as second-seeded Grand View University beat Carroll (Mont.) in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs Saturday at Williams Stadium in Des Moines.

Former North Scott player Carson Rollinger hauled in a 20-yard pass from Sullivan in the third quarter to give Grand View a 10-7 lead. Nathan Hamilton, who prepped at Pleasant Valley, had a 21-yard field goal.

Rollinger finished with six catches for 73 yards.

Bettendorf graduate Rocky Schoenfelder and Assumption alum Seth Adrian had seven and six tackles, respectively, for Grand View.

Grand View (12-0) plays host to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the quarterfinals next Saturday in Des Moines.

