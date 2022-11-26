Small college report: Wartburg advances to Elite Eight

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — For the fifth time in program history, the Wartburg College football team is headed to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.

The 12th-ranked Knights forced five turnovers, including an interception from Davenport Assumption graduate Antonio Santillan in the final two minutes, to stave off fourth-ranked St. John's (Minn.) 23-20 in the second round of the playoffs.

Wartburg (12-0) advances to play unranked Aurora (11-1) in the quarterfinals next Saturday at noon. An official location for the game will be announced Sunday, but all indications are Wartburg will host a quarterfinal game for the first time in program history.

The Knights have beaten top-10 teams in consecutive weeks following an opening round win over eighth-ranked Wisconsin-La Crosse 14-6.

North Scott alum Nate Link had a team-high 13 tackles and two pass break-ups for Wartburg, which scored the first nine points of the game and built a 23-6 lead early in the third quarter.

Wartburg's defense was stingy, holding St. John's out of the end zone in the first half after the Johnnies had first-and-goal from the Knights' 1. On the fourth down play, Bellevue grad Riley Konrardy and Assumption alum Donaven Juarez stuffed Tony Underwood short of the end zone.

The Knights overcame a big injury in the game.

Starting quarterback and North Scott graduate Nile McLaughlin, who completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown, was injured late in the third quarter and did not return.

His backup, Carter Markham, another North Scott product, finished out the game as the signal caller. Markham had one big pass completion and a 22-yard run in the fourth quarter to help Wartburg hold off St. John's.

Bellevue graduate Hunter Clasen had 88 rushing yards on 24 carries for Wartburg.

NAIA playoffs

Grand View 10, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7: Second-ranked Grand View University is back in the NAIA national semifinals following a home win over Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the quarterfinals Saturday at Williams Stadium in Des Moines.

Clinton graduate Johnny Sullivan threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Damon Street in the second quarter, and Pleasant Valley alum Nathan Hamilton booted through a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for deciding points.

Sullivan was 23 of 39 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Rocky Schoenfelder, a Bettendorf alum, had 11 tackles to lead Grand View's defense.

Grand View (12-0) plays host to Keiser University (Fla.) in the semifinals next Saturday at noon.