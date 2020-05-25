Smith-Marsette has been gearing up for big season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Everyone back home in New Jersey is doing fine.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette talks to his grandmother nearly every day and the rest of the family is being very careful, following all the prescribed guidelines in a state that has been hit with more than 150,000 cases of COVID-19 and suffered nearly 11,000 fatalities.

Smith-Marsette definitely is glad he chose not to go home when the coronavirus pandemic first began to make its presence felt around the country in March.

The leading receiver on the Iowa football team just hunkered down in Iowa City with many of his other teammates.

“Being away from home at this time is actually kind of good because New Jersey was a hot spot for the virus,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “Just being able to stay in Iowa City, stay with my workouts, just being able to stay here and stay focused was really good.’’

It has given him a chance to get ready to what he hopes will be a spectacular senior season, maybe one of the best any Iowa receiver has ever had.