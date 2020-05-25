Smith-Marsette has been gearing up for big season

Everyone back home in New Jersey is doing fine.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette talks to his grandmother nearly every day and the rest of the family is being very careful, following all the prescribed guidelines in a state that has been hit with more than 150,000 cases of COVID-19 and suffered nearly 11,000 fatalities.
Smith-Marsette definitely is glad he chose not to go home when the coronavirus pandemic first began to make its presence felt around the country in March.
The leading receiver on the Iowa football team just hunkered down in Iowa City with many of his other teammates.
“Being away from home at this time is actually kind of good because New Jersey was a hot spot for the virus,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “Just being able to stay in Iowa City, stay with my workouts, just being able to stay here and stay focused was really good.’’
It has given him a chance to get ready to what he hopes will be a spectacular senior season, maybe one of the best any Iowa receiver has ever had.
Smith-Marsette and the other players who chose not to leave town have gone through a strict regimen of conditioning, running and lifting. And it has given him a chance to develop a rapport with the new quarterback with whom he will be working this fall.
All 85 passes that Smith-Marsette has caught in his first three years at Iowa were thrown by Nate Stanley, who now will be doing his throwing for the Minnesota Vikings.
Sophomore Spencer Petras is the new starting QB and Smith-Marsette said he has been running pass routes with the San Rafael, Calif., product nearly every day in an effort to become “a well-oiled machine.’’
It has been good because there are differences between the two QBs.
“Nate’s got more of a power arm so the ball comes a little bit faster with a little more velocity. It hits you a little bit harder,’’ Smith-Marsette said.
“Spencer is more of a touch person, less speed, less of a bullet on it. That’s mainly the difference between those two. Other than that, both are very accurate, can move around in the pocket, big strong guys … They’ve both got good accuracy, a great downfield ball.’’
Smith-Marsette showed considerable promise in his first two seasons with the Hawkeyes and began to emerge as a star last season.
He finished the season with 1,333 all-purpose yards — 722 receiving, 108 rushing and 503 on kickoff returns — and averaged 18.5 yards every time he touched the ball. His career average of 29.9 yards on 45 kickoff returns is the best in Big Ten history.
He topped off the season by scoring three touchdowns in a Holiday Bowl victory over Southern Cal.
Some thought he might enter his name into the NFL draft but Smith-Marsette seemingly did not even consider it. He told reporters in December he had “unfinished business.’’
Rather than resting on his laurels, he said last season’s success has only motivated him to continue making progress. He feels he still has many things to work on, including getting better separation at the line of scrimmage, cleaning up his route-running and better using his hands to fend off defenders.
“If anybody ever said they don’t have anything to work on, they’re lying unless they’re Randy Moss or Jerry Rice, somebody like that,’’ he said.
You can tell he is excited about what could happen this fall, assuming the season comes off as scheduled.
The Hawkeyes will have perhaps their deepest and best wide receiver groups ever with Smith-Marsette being joined by Brandon Smith, Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini.
Tyler Goodson could be one of their most explosive backs ever, Sam LaPorta is a budding star at tight end, Alaric Jackson is a possible No. 1 draft choice at left tackle and sophomore Tyler Linderbaum already is one of the best centers in the Big Ten.
“We’ve got everything we need and then we’ve got a quarterback that in high school broke every Jared Goff record known to man,’’ Smith-Marsette said, referring to Petras.
“I’ve thought about how high-powered we can be … You’ve still got to go out there and play. But I have thought about how dangerous and explosive this offense can be when things get rolling.’’
For now, he is just looking forward to the time when the entire team can get back together in Iowa City and start preparing for the season.
“It’s going to feel good,’’ he said. “It’s going to be like a fresh first day of school, when you go to school after being out for the long summer. I can’t wait to get back and see all my friends.’’
