Smith ousted as Illini coach

After five seasons Illinois football coach Lovie Smith has been relieved of his duties, director of athletics Josh Whitman announced Sunday morning.

"Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,'' Whitman said in a statement, saying Smith provided the Fighting Illini program with "a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability.''

Following a 2-5 regular season that concluded Saturday with a 28-10 loss at Northwestern, Whitman said a change was needed.

"Based on extensive evaluation of the program's current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in coach Smith's tenure,'' Whitman said.

"To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required.''

Smith had a 17-39 record, including a 10-33 mark in Big Ten play, during his five seasons at Illinois.

The Fighting Illini's best finish in the West Division came in 2019, when Illinois placed fourth and advanced to its first bowl game in five years, the Redbox Bowl.

Whitman said Smith will not coach the Fighting Illini during their final game of the season. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will conclude the season as the program's acting head coach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.