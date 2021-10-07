Sneak remains kind to Petras, Hawkeyes

“Linderbaum and the two guards are usually pretty incredible at wedging that pile,’’ Petras said. “And if it’s close at all, Monte Pottebaum can come in and push that thing forward. It’s been pretty good to us.’’

Pottebaum’s part in the operation is important.

His role is to bull his way into Petras’ back with an objective of nudging the pile forward.

“He really should get the dang credit for the QB sneaks,’’ Petras said. “I’m just kind of the battering ram and everyone else is the force. It doesn’t hurt, really, it doesn’t, especially when it works.’’

Linderbaum said he hasn’t spent a lot of time re-watching successful sneaks on tape.

“I’m not sure there is much to coach or learn from it,’’ he said. “You just move the ball forward and move on.’’

Iowa has had its share of success with the calls.

The Hawkeyes will be tested by a Nittany Lions defense that has been as stingy as Iowa has been during the teams’ shared 5-0 starts.

Penn State has limited opponents to an average of 12 points per game, the second fewest allowed by a Big Ten team to the 11.6 the Hawkeyes are giving up on average.