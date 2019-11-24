Son's decision turns Cyclone star into a Hawkeye

In addition to landing a commitment from Bettendorf defensive lineman Griffin Liddle, Iowa added a second four-star recruit to its 2021 football recruiting class on Sunday.

Justice Sullivan, the son of former Iowa State basketball standout Jake Sullivan, verbally joined a recruiting class that now numbers five players.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, announced on Twitter he had selected the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska and Minnesota and recruiting interest from Northwestern, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.

“I’d like to thank my parents for their support as I worked my way through this journey,’’ Sullivan wrote, thanking other family members, coaches and friends.

“I would also like to thank all the coaches that gave me a chance to play at their schools. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa.’’

The decision by Sullivan, who was born in Ghana and adopted at age 8 by Jake Sullivan and his wife, Janel, prompted a social media response from his father.