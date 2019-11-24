Son's decision turns Cyclone star into a Hawkeye

In addition to landing a commitment from Bettendorf defensive lineman Griffin Liddle, Iowa added a second four-star recruit to its 2021 football recruiting class on Sunday.
Justice Sullivan, the son of former Iowa State basketball standout Jake Sullivan, verbally joined a recruiting class that now numbers five players.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, announced on Twitter he had selected the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska and Minnesota and recruiting interest from Northwestern, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.
“I’d like to thank my parents for their support as I worked my way through this journey,’’ Sullivan wrote, thanking other family members, coaches and friends.
“I would also like to thank all the coaches that gave me a chance to play at their schools. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa.’’
The decision by Sullivan, who was born in Ghana and adopted at age 8 by Jake Sullivan and his wife, Janel, prompted a social media response from his father.
“I guess I am a Hawkeye for the next few years,’’ wrote Jake Sullivan, a three-time all-Big 12 selection from 2000-04 who remains the Cyclones’ all-time leading 3-point scorer and is eighth on ISU’s career scoring list.
Justice Sullivan was ranked by both Rivals.com and 247Sports as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale.
A preseason all-state selection this fall as a junior, Rivals ranks him as the 16th-best inside linebacker prospect in the country and 247Sports has Sullivan ranked as the second-best player in Minnesota high schools in the Class of 2021.
Sullivan joins Connor Colby, an offensive lineman from Cedar Rapids Kennedy, as four-star recruits in a recruiting class which also includes commitments from Liddle, instate linebacker Jaden Harrell of Urbandale and offensive guard Gennings Dunker of Illinois Class 1A state finalist Lena-Winslow.