Special efforts the norm for Hawkeyes' Roberts

Ferentz said Roberts has been "extraordinary," on special teams, and is showing good growth as a cornerback that will benefit him in the future.

"In the preseason, he was really humming on special teams," Ferentz said. "You could tell it was important to him, he was committed, and boy, he plays with a lot of energy and toughness that elevates the whole group."

Roberts said Taylor’s skill in punting the ball is helping create opportunities.

"He has multiple types of punts, and when he kicks it, he can put all sorts of spin on them," Roberts said. "They can’t be easy to catch."

Roberts said he is simply trying to add to the degree of difficulty.

"We know that Tory is going to put a good kick on the ball. I’m just trying to get downfield and put myself in a good position to go get that ball," Roberts said, adding that special teams coordinator LeVar Woods does a good job of preparing his players.

"You just have to be ready to make a difference. It’s no different than on offense or defense, even if you’re in for just one play, take advantage of it."