Special efforts the norm for Hawkeyes' Roberts

IOWA CITY — It was at a point in Friday’s game where even the cardboard cutouts filling the lower rows of seats at Kinnick Stadium were starting to get a bit anxious.
About five minutes into the fourth quarter, Iowa was clinging to a 23-20 lead and Nebraska had forced a punt from the Hawkeyes’ 19-yard line.
Tory Taylor delivered his best effort of the day, 46 yards, and it proved to be more than the Cornhuskers’ Cam Taylor-Britt could handle.
He fumbled and the Hawkeyes’ Terry Roberts did what he has been doing all season for Iowa’s special teams, pouncing on a difference-making opportunity.
His fumble recovery at the Nebraska 38-yard line set up a drive that ended with a Keith Duncan field goal, which proved to the final points in the Hawkeyes' 26-20 win in the Heroes Game match-up with the Cornhuskers.
"My job is to try to go down and force a turnover on special teams," Roberts said. "Go fast. Go hard. Put the return guy in a position where he is thinking about me and not focusing on the ball."
Mission accomplished.
The fumble recovery was the second of the season for Roberts, a sophomore cornerback who has been as productive in practice as he has been on special teams.
"We’ve had a lot of good players over the years cut their teeth, get their feet wet playing special teams," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "It’s so important, especially when you have a real high-energy guy. It spreads to other guys."
Ferentz said Roberts has been "extraordinary," on special teams, and is showing good growth as a cornerback that will benefit him in the future.
"In the preseason, he was really humming on special teams," Ferentz said. "You could tell it was important to him, he was committed, and boy, he plays with a lot of energy and toughness that elevates the whole group."
Roberts said Taylor’s skill in punting the ball is helping create opportunities.
"He has multiple types of punts, and when he kicks it, he can put all sorts of spin on them," Roberts said. "They can’t be easy to catch."
Roberts said he is simply trying to add to the degree of difficulty.
"We know that Tory is going to put a good kick on the ball. I’m just trying to get downfield and put myself in a good position to go get that ball," Roberts said, adding that special teams coordinator LeVar Woods does a good job of preparing his players.
"You just have to be ready to make a difference. It’s no different than on offense or defense, even if you’re in for just one play, take advantage of it."
Strong special teams play has always been an emphasis for Iowa throughout Ferentz’s 22-year tenure, and in rivalry games, it can make a difference.
On a day when Roberts came up big when needed and the Hawkeyes held off Nebraska with four Keith Duncan field goals, Ferentz recalled how special teams helped the Cornhuskers earn their most recent win over Iowa six years ago.
In that game, Nebraska’s De’Mornay Pierson-El returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown in the midst of a fourth-quarter rally that forced overtime in a 37-34 loss to the Cornhuskers.
"This is a much better deal," Ferentz said. "… But that one is kind of burnt into my memory bank. Probably never shake that."
