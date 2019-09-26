Former Pleasant Valley athlete Ryan Spelhaug, now a senior at Northwest Missouri State, was named Wednesday as one of 185 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
Spelhaug, an offensive lineman, was one of only 19 players on the list from NCAA Division II schools.
Iowa State's Ray Lima, Illinois' Dre Brown and Augustana's Luke Sawicki also were named semifinalists for the award, which is presented by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame to the top scholar-athlete from all levels of college football.
Candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and have outstanding football ability as well as strong leadership and citizenship traits.
The list will be trimmed to a group of 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, with each of those individuals receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and an invitation to attend an awards banquet in December where the winner will receive the Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.