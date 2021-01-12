Spring ball? Bees set to open preseason camp

When 80 upperclassmen on the St. Ambrose football team report to campus Wednesday for the start of preseason work, things will be different.

Concerns over heat and humidity that normally accompany a preseason camp in August have been replaced by preparations to deal with the January cold and plans for a little lifting.

Among the first work the Fighting Bees will be asked to accomplish will be to wrap their hands around a snow shovel and help clear snow and ice from the team’s practice field at the St. Vincent’s Complex in Davenport.

“It’s going to be a different preseason and a different season, but we feel like we are in a good place heading into it,’’ St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said.

The Fighting Bees, who are scheduled to open a nine-game schedule on Feb. 6 at Roosevelt, have essentially flipped the script in recent months.

When the Mid-States Football Association opted to shift its season to the spring semester because of concerns with COVID-19, St. Ambrose shifted its traditional spring practice routine to fall in anticipation of playing a full schedule of games this spring.

Magistrelli believes it was time well spent.