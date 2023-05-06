For members of a young St. Ambrose football team, the field proved to be an extension of the classroom during spring practices that wrapped up a week ago.

“We’re going to be young in a lot of areas across the board and we were able to get a lot of reps in for a lot of guys,’’ Fighting Bees coach Vince Fillipp said. “We cranked up the competition and tried to give guys who maybe didn’t have much experience a real feel for the game with some good quality reps.’’

Fillipp said St. Ambrose got through it spring practices healthy, the top priority, and made desired progress in working toward the season.

“I’m excited with the work we got in,’’ Fillipp said. “Our defensive backs, I’m excited with the progress from the start to finish this spring and the same for our offensive and defensive line, we saw good growth.’’

A few Fighting Bees experimented with position changes and most saw growth in their individual games.

With the season opener months away, Fillipp said the spring provides coaches with an opportunity to really spend time teaching individual skills which help players take that next step in their own development.

He said coaches put position groups in more competitive situations than usual this spring, competing in down-and-distance situations and at times against the clock.

The objective of both was to help St. Ambrose become more productive as those situations arise during the season.

Fillipp also liked the way some of the most experienced Fighting Bees are continuing to develop into leaders of the 2023 team.

Quarterback Tom Casey, defensive linemen Anthony Brown and DJ Oshin, defensive back Donte Sibley and wide receiver Yemi Ward are among St. Ambrose players who led during the spring.

They’re all working toward a season that features a schedule vastly different from ones the Fighting Bees have faced in recent years.

Missouri Baptist has left the Mid-States Football Association for the Heart of America Conference and Mid-States member Trinity International will eliminate its athletics programs as it moves it academic programs online.

The changes will leave St. Ambrose as part of a six-team Midwest League division and will leave the Fighting Bees with back-to-back bye weeks on the first two Saturdays in October.

With additional nonconference games to schedule, St. Ambrose will follow a season opener on the road with an MSFA crossover game at Taylor on Aug. 26 by hosting NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Stout on Sept. 2 and traveling to NCAA Division II Upper Iowa on Sept. 9.

The Fighting Bees will play crossover games against Siena Heights and St. Francis (Ind.) before playing its division opponents.

“It’s a different schedule, but St. Ambrose has played Division I, II and III teams in its past and we’ll take on anybody we can,’’ Fillipp said. “It took a lot of work to put together a 10-game schedule and we’re glad we were able to get that worked out. The back-to-back byes will be different, no doubt, and as a staff we’ll have to come up with some things for that time.’’